Smoothie King and its Franchisees are Donating $1 Million in Smoothies to Local Heroes

DALLAS, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To support its mission of inspiring people to live a healthy and active lifestyle, Smoothie King is showing its gratitude to medical professionals, first responders and other essential workers who continue to sacrifice their safety to serve others in their communities during the current coronavirus pandemic.

Over the next month, Smoothie King and its franchisees will donate $1,000,000 worth of smoothies to local hospitals, testing centers, police and fire stations and other essential workplaces across the country. Franchisees and team members will blend, package and deliver thousands of nutritious, meal-replacement smoothies over the next couple weeks to aid local heroes in their health and fitness journeys.

"Many essential workers are out on the front lines each day risking their own health and safety without concern for what or when their next meal is," said Smoothie King CEO Wan Kim. "Now more than ever, these essential workers need healthy, on-the-go meals they can count on to keep them full and fuel their long, strenuous days."

Smoothie King's smoothies are custom blended with whole fruits and organic vegetables and never contain artificial colors, preservatives or GMOs. Additionally, most of its meal-replacement smoothies contain no added sugar.

"We see it as our responsibility to step up for these heroes during this difficult time," Kim added. "Donating a million dollars' worth of smoothies is our way of saying 'thank you' to these selfless, local heroes. I'm so proud our franchisees wanted to do this despite their own struggles with the pandemic, too. It just shows the kind of people they are."

No one understands his or her community better than the local Smoothie King franchisee. That is why each Smoothie King owner is reaching out to hospitals, fire stations, testing centers and other essential workplaces to coordinate donations.

Additionally, Smoothie King guests have the opportunity to give a smoothie to a local hero in their community. Starting on April 23 and continuing over the next several weeks, guests can purchase a 20-oz smoothie for healthcare workers, and the local Smoothie King will deliver it safely to those healthcare men and women on the front lines. Those 20-oz smoothies, valued at $6, will be added to the million-dollar commitment.

Smoothie King expects to give away $1 million in smoothies over the next month. The company will share its progress toward this ambitious goal on its website so people can follow along in real time.

Smoothie King has already received gracious contributions from these valued suppliers: Titan; Noon; Tom Coughlin; Patagonia; Anacapa; Desert Valley; Essity; Lockton; Naturally Delicious, Inc.; Wells; Mount Franklin Foods; Leahy; Cal Splendor; Harris Hollow Foods, L.C.; Wyman's; Califia; Del Monte; Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC; Dole; H&W Ingredients; Eastern Trading; Quebec; KHI; Mindstream; MomentFeed; and Vitamix.

For more information on Smoothie King's donation and to follow along, please visit www.smoothieking.com/landing-pages/smoothie-king-donations.

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based franchise company with more than 1,100 units worldwide. It was founded in 1973 with the mission to help others achieve better health in a delicious way through smoothies. Today, it continues its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends™ initiative, which focuses on great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends. Smoothie King extends its vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey through partnerships with the Challenged Athletes Foundation® and the Smoothie King Center. The franchise is currently ranked No. 1 by Entrepreneur magazine in the smoothie/juice bar category for the 29th consecutive year, ranked No. 14 overall on the "2020 Franchise 500" list and debuted on the "Inc. 5000" list in 2018. The company also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more. For franchising opportunities, visit smoothiekingfranchise.com. For more information, visit smoothieking.com and follow Smoothie King on Facebook and Instagram.

