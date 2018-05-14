Smooth Ambler Spirits Releases Long Awaited Wheated Bourbon, "Big Level"

100% made in West Virginia, and named after the region that is home to their distillery, "Big Level Wheated Bourbon" is mashed, distilled, aged, proofed and bottled by Smooth Ambler in Maxwelton WV.

MAXWELTON, W.Va., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Big Level" Wheated Bourbon is at long last ready for release and will be appearing across the US over the coming month.

Bottled at 100 proof and made from a mash of corn, wheat, and malted barley, Big Level Bourbon has been painstakingly made by Smooth Ambler and patiently aged in 53 gallon barrels, resting in and benefitting from the West Virginia mountains and their perfect cadence of seasons.

"Much of what we've done at Smooth Ambler has been leading up to this moment," says Head Distiller and CEO John Little. "The release of Big Level signifies the beginning of our long-term ability to offer a third, important category of whiskeys to us: those which are 100% made here in West Virginia. We're excited for this whiskey to complement the merchant bottled and "married" (merchant and homemade blended together) families already embraced by our business."

Founded in 2009, Smooth Ambler has steadily grown to become a leader in the small production of quality, classic whiskey. Winning Best Single Barrel Bourbon in the World for 2016 at the World Whiskies Awards, Smooth Ambler partnered with Pernod Ricard the following year, and continues to produce whiskey in what it refers to as its "Make, Merchant, and Marry" approach, sourcing whiskey in-tandem with its homemade distillate and in the case of award-winning Contradiction Bourbon, making a union of the two.

"Waiting on whiskey is like waiting on a friend to pick you up and take you to a concert," jokes Director of Sales, John Foster. "You know your friend is on the way. And you know the show is happening. But your buddy has the tickets and is your ride, and you can't go anywhere or do anything until they show up."

After completing its distillery expansion this winter, Smooth Ambler spirits is poised to produce 3,000 barrels of whiskey in 2018, and plans to constantly source quality whiskey as it becomes available.

