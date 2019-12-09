From the Finest Clothing Hangers to State-of-the-Art Irons, These High Quality Offerings Are Sure to Surprise and Excite This Season!

NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dare to gift the unexpected to family and friends this holiday season! Today, Cremsiffino, the premium imported home goods brand and Smirnoff Ice, announced that they are teaming up for an out-of-the-box product collaboration that is sure to spice up your holiday white elephant parties.

From one-of-a-kind clothing hangers made from the most luxurious materials to premium hand mixers built with exquisite craftmanship, the new Cremsiffino x Smirnoff Ice holiday collaboration has something for everyone. Whether you're swapping presents with friends at an ugly sweater party or looking for something to give your co-worker – who wouldn't want to receive those?!

Spoiler Alert: No one wants to receive those. But you know what everyone would like to receive? Smirnoff Ice in a box. Yep, Cremsiffino isn't actually a luxury brand, it's an anagram for … Smirnoff Ice and the gift contained in the box is not a boring home appliance, it's a delicious bottle of Smirnoff Ice.

As a brand that is known for being both mischievious and fun, Smirnoff Ice has created the ultimate holiday present this holiday season - three different cardboard boxes that, on the surface, appear to contain luxurious (admittedly boring) home goods items and appliances, but actually contain something many adults will love – a bottle of Smirnoff Ice premium flavored malt beverage. Cremsiffino recipients everywhere will quite literally be thinking, "oh, you really shouldn't have," until they open the box and a gift-giving hero is crowned. White elephant gift exchanges are usually the highlight of the holidays, but when it comes to finding the perfect gift, Smirnoff Ice knows that the struggle can be very real. With the Cremsiffino boxes, the only time needed is a few minutes to place the order online and then for the recipient to chill their bottle of Smirnoff Ice Original before enjoying for the holidays.

"Since its launch which defined a new category, Smirnoff Ice has a history of being unconventional and adding fun to any occasion, which is why we created the Cremsiffino gift boxes as the perfect white elephant gift this holiday season," said Krista Kiisk, Brand Director, Smirnoff. "With the Cremsiffino boxes, we've turned what can be a boring gifting moment into delicious, unforgettable fun, and the gift giver into the party legend. At its core, Smirnoff Ice believes that the holidays should be full of laughter and good times – it's that simple!"

Starting today, people (over the age of 21, of course) across the U.S. (where legally permissible) can visit GiftAGram.com/SmirnoffIceBoxes to purchase Cremsiffino gift boxes filled with one bottle of Smirnoff Ice Original for just $20 including shipping (which fits perfectly within the price limit of most exchanges). If consumers would prefer to fill the box themselves, perhaps with one of the other 18 flavors Smirnoff Ice offers, the box alone can be purchased and shipped for $10. Quantities are limited and only available while supplies last.

If mischief isn't for you, don't worry – the Smirnoff brand has something for everyone and a range of other festive holiday products including limited edition offerings like Smirnoff Peppermint Twist vodka specialty with "scratch and sniff" packaging and the Smirnoff No. 21 Ornaments with Smirnoff No. 21 vodka, which are both back by popular demand this season. Other delicious Smirnoff vodka specialty flavors like Kissed Caramel and Raspberry are available year-round, but also great additions to your holiday "not-so-silent" gatherings.

The Smirnoff Ice Cremsiffino gift boxes are the brand's latest extension of the "Not-So-Silent Nights" holiday campaign that launched in November and stars Emmy-nominated actress and LGBTQIA+ advocate Laverne Cox.

Whether you're on the naughty or nice list, please remember to drink responsibly this holiday season.

About Smirnoff

The Smirnoff portfolio offers a variety of options across vodka and flavored malt beverages. Current offerings include the world's number-one selling Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka, the top-selling line of flavors in North America, the Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions line, and ready-to-serve flavored malt beverages including Smirnoff Seltzer, Smirnoff Ice and Smirnoff Ice Smash.

From culturally relevant limited editions to new innovations and zero sugar offerings, Smirnoff has always been known for quality and affordability, and prides itself on having something for everyone.

The Smirnoff brand traces its vodka heritage back to 19th century Russia and is now enjoyed in over 130 countries worldwide.

Visit www.smirnoff.com for more information, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and Facebook. Please drink responsibly.

About DIAGEO

Cremsiffinois a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

DIAGEO is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about DIAGEO, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit DIAGEO's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about DIAGEO North America: @Diageo_NA.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

