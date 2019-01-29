Small Rhode Island Vodka Company Starts the 'Moderation Movement'

First to market, gluten-free, low alcohol by volume KEEL Vodka helps consumers 'Stay Balanced'

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As 'Dry January' winds down consumers are looking beyond the social media moment and making a permanent switch to lower alcohol cocktails. People today go to extreme lengths to eat healthy and the demand for a healthy cocktail choice is growing rapidly. KEEL Vodka, the world's first premium light spirit is proud to announce that they have been pioneering this trend and are leading the 'Moderation Movement' today. KEEL is the first vodka that is just 23.8% alcohol by volume (ABV), so drinkers everywhere can stay balanced as they socialize and get more out of the day after.

Proudly hand-crafted in the U.S.A., of Idaho potatoes and rocky mountain glacial snowmelt, KEEL is also the first spirits brand to feature a nutrition label on their bottle, so consumers know exactly what's in their drink. "When we started KEEL Vodka, we made a commitment to do things honestly, with integrity, and putting a nutrition label on the bottle was one of the first things we did," says Bill Dessel, CEO and one of the co-founders of KEEL Vodka. "Other beverage brands, such as Bud Light, have recently followed suit and put nutrition labels on their packaging, and we couldn't be happier about the increased transparency. Welcome to the party, Bud Light!"

According to a recent survey from the research firm GlobalData, 54% of Americans between the ages of 25 and 34 were actively trying to scale back their alcohol consumption, making this move toward moderation a growing millennial trend. But long before these findings, KEEL recognized a gap in the spirits market and developed their game-changing vodka to meet consumer demand for satisfying beverages that won't disrupt their healthy lifestyle. And with zero carbs, zero sugar and only 58 calories per serving, KEEL makes it easy to make a "better-for-you" choice when choosing to imbibe.

At 23.8% ABV KEEL is also crafted for maximum smoothness and drinkability. In fact, 23.8% is the height at which your pallet can taste the most flavor without being overpowered by the alcohol; the point of optimum taste.

Today KEEL is encouraging others to join them in the 'Moderation Movement' by sharing how you #staybalanced with @keelvodka.

KEEL Vodka is currently available in 12 states, including Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Texas, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Cheers!

About KEEL: KEEL Vodka was conceived with the goal of balancing a lifestyle of good fun, recreation, sport and socialization, with the ability to enjoy smooth and satisfying vodka without the full calories and alcohol content.

KEEL is a premium light spirit crafted to provide even the most discriminating consumer with the ultimate in taste and drinkability, and with half the calories and alcohol found in traditional vodka. A gluten-free product, KEEL is distilled and bottled in the United States under the strictest guidelines. The tagline, 'stay balanced,' is testament to a responsible, enjoyable and balanced lifestyle.

Founders Bill Dessel and Tom McGowan, Rhode Island natives, focused their love of sailing and the seas into their unique vodka brand. And, along with former New England Patriots player and partner Matt Light, have created a spirit that is rapidly evolving into a lifestyle brand. For those in the know, there is no other vodka choice. For more information, please visit www.keelvodka.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @KeelVodka.

