Slice Delivers Sparkling Water Splashed with Organic Fruit Juice

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Revolution Brands LLC announced it had begun accepting wholesale pre-orders for Slice – a new sparkling water flavored only with USDA-certified organic fruit juices, organic flavors and carbonated water.

Intellectual property attorney Joseph C. Gioconda of the Gioconda Law Group PLLC represented New Slice Ventures in acquiring the federally registered trademark rights to the Slice brand. Spiral Sun Ventures, a seed capital fund that invests in early-stage companies that create better-for-you consumer products, has invested in New Slice Ventures.

Slice is now available in four flavors in 12-ounce cans: Raspberry Grapefruit, Blackberry, Mango Pineapple and Apple Cranberry. Slice will be sold by the 4-pack, but is also available in single serve cans.

Slice has no added sugar, no artificial sweeteners, no artificial colors or caffeine. Slice is only 25 calories per can which is up to 80% fewer calories than most regular cans of soda.

Mark Thomann, CEO of New Slice Ventures LLC, which now owns the Slice trademarks in the United States, said: "We are excited about the launch of Slice. Slice is a great brand and one that can connect with a new generation of consumers who want something a little healthier than soda, but just as delicious."

Glenn Backus, a former executive with H-E-B, Trader Joe's and Supervalu is with Revolution Brands, which handled the creation and launch of the new Slice. "We worked very hard to create an organic sparkling water that tastes amazing and has a sweetness much closer to soda than any other sparkling water on the market. Customers have asked for a healthier alternative to their usual soda, but traditional sparkling water brands lack the flavor they crave. So, we created the new Slice. Only 25 calories per can with a refreshing sweetness that everyone will love."

