Sister Owned Tea Company, philanthroTEA, Donates 20% to Nonprofit Partners

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based tea company, philanthroTEA, is changing the way consumers enjoy a cup of tea. The mission of philanthroTEA is simple: they fill your cup so that you can help fill the cups of others.

This women owned business donates 20% of profits from the sale of each blend to organizations who are dedicated to making our world a better place for generations to come. All loose-leaf tea blends are certified USDA organic, kosher, and non-GMO. Our blends include:

anxieTEA: organic peppermint lavender, supports mental health awareness organizations

ecoTEA: organic caffeine-free chai spice, supports environmental organizations

kinderTEA: organic chamomile spice, supports pediatric cancer organizations

pawsativiTEA: organic peach mango black tea, supports animal welfare organizations

In addition to eco-friendly loose leaf blends, philanthroTEA provides consumers with eco-friendly steeping accessories as well. Learn more here.

