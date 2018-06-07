Sip the World with Rosé: 12 Wines, 4 Continents

A perfectly chilled glass of rosé wine is impossible to resist on a hot summer day. From barely pink to brilliant jewel tones, from delightfully dry to subtly sweet; rosé captivates the eye and the palate. Rosé season is officially in full swing and now is the perfect time to explore new wine regions and varietals. Take your palate on a delicious journey with one of these 12 festive pink wines from France, Italy, Spain, South Africa, Chile, and the USA. Cheers!

Protea Dry Rosé 2017 ($17.99)

Western Cape, South Africa

I’m officially obsessed with this fantastic South African rosé in the beguiling bottle. This sassy and lively blend of Mourvèdre, Shiraz, Cinsault, and Grenache is richly flavored but still delicate.

Mathilde Chapoutier Grand Ferrage Rosé 2017 ($23.99)

Côtes de Provence, France

If I close my eyes and sip this fabulous rosé, I can almost convince myself that I’m in sunny and sexy Provence. Mathilde Chapoutier makes magic with this luscious blend of Cinsault, Grenache, Syrah, and Rolle.

Rabble Rosé of Syrah 2017 ($15.99)

Paso Robles, California

The bewitching Siren Mermaid on the label beckons you to take a sip of this sultry Syrah rosé. Don't resist! This charmer's juicy and robust fresh red fruit flavors are balanced by crisp minerality.

Cá Maiol Chiaretto Valténesi Riviera del Garda Classico ($14)

Lugana, Italy

This fresh and breezy blend of Groppello, Marzemino, Sangiovese, and Barbera is flirty like the first kiss of summer.





Bodegas Valdemar "Conde Valdemar" Rosé 2017 ($16.99)

Rioja, Spain

Fully commit to living la vida rosada with this unique & absolutely delicious blend of Garnacha and Viura from Spain's famed Rioja region.



Sanford Rosé of Pinot Noir 2017 ($23.99)

Santa Rita Hills, California

A delicate but stand-out blend of Pinot Noir grapes from two estate vineyards, this is an easy-drinking yet elegant wine.



Gérard Bertrand Gris Blanc Rosé 2017 ($18.99)

Languedoc, France

Don't let the paler than pale hue fool you -- this blend of Grenache and Grenache Gris packs plenty of finesse and nuanced flavor.

Educated Guess Rosé of Pinot Noir 2017 ($16.99)

Napa Valley, California

Pinot Noir gets the pretty in pink treatment in this perky rosé from Napa. A ripe, refreshing, and elegant thirst quencher.

Casillero del Diablo Rosé Reserva 2017 ($12)

Chile

Feeling feisty? This frisky and spicy blend of Syrah, Cinsault, and Carmenere shows that rosé can be a little bit naughty!



M. Chapoutier Belleruche Rosé 2017 ($16.99)

Côtes-du-Rhône, France

Grenache, Syrah, and Cinsault are in perfect harmony in this silky & fresh rosé from celebrated winemaker Michel Chapoutier.





Julia's Dazzle Rosé of Pinot Gris 2017 ($19.99)

Columbia Valley, Washington

When dazzle is in the name, the pressure is on the wine to be pretty special. This charming rosé absolutely delivers. Vivacious and juicy with excellent texture and a delightfully long finish.





Fragile Rosé 2017 ($18.99)

Maury, France

Fragile in name only - there’s nothing weak about this rocking rosé from the south of France. Mostly Grenache, with kisses of Syrah and Carignan, this pink beauty has layers of flavor and unabashed ooh la la!

