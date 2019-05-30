Silk Will Send Coconutmilk Fans Straight to the Source With Coconut-Fueled Thailand Getaway this Summer

One lucky winner and their guest will score an all-expenses-paid trip to visit the tropical destination where Silk sources its coconuts



BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silk®, America's No. 1 plant-based beverage brand, is celebrating the new taste of its fan-favorite Coconutmilk beverages by sending one lucky fan and their guest halfway around the world to the source of its subtle, yet unmistakable coconut sweetness: Thailand.

Timed perfectly with the start of summertime—the season of refreshing, tropical drinks—Silk is giving one winner and their guest a bucket list–worthy vacation, including airfare, hotel accommodations, daily activities and a travel stipend. The winner and their guest will also experience an array of coconut-fueled adventures, such as tasting world-class, coconut-infused dishes on Koh Samui, shopping for coconut oil and candies at the massive Chatuchak Weekend Market in Bangkok, or relaxing and catching tropical sunrays on the idyllic beaches of Coconut Island in Phuket.

"We go to incredible lengths to provide the highest-quality products to help Silk fans fuel their progress, and it all starts with using great ingredients from around the world," said David Robinson, Senior Brand Manager for Silk. "Our reformulated Silk Coconutmilk is crafted with coconuts from some of the most picturesque tropical landscapes on earth, and we look forward to giving one of our fans, and their guest, the chance to experience some of Thailand's most exotic locales firsthand."

Ready for the trip of a lifetime?

The rules to enter are simple: Interested fans can simply send an email to SilkCoconutmilkVoyage@gmail.com and explain why they deserve the trip, in 150 words or less, by Sunday, June 16, 2019*.

Available in Original and Unsweet options, the great new taste of Silk Coconutmilk is perfect for punching up sauces, smoothies, sweets and more. The naturally dairy-free beverage adds a little island magic to your everyday recipes, is nutrient dense, and serves as an excellent source of calcium and vitamins A, E and B12. Young coconuts grown in Thailand are de-husked, shelled and washed before being pressed to extract the coconut cream that is sent to Silk's U.S. production facilities to create the delicious Coconutmilk you taste at home. Original and Unsweet Silk Coconutmilks are available in grocery stores nationwide; see where with the product locator.

*No purchase necessary. Must be 21+ years of age, a legal resident of the 50 United States, and email a 150-word-or-less response to SilkCoconutmilkVoyage@gmail.com by 11:59:59 pm ET on June 16, 2019 to enter. Limit one entry per person. Void where prohibited. See full rules at http://bit.ly/CoconutmillkVoyageRules.

