Silk® Taps Athletic Powerhouses Michael Phelps and Aly Raisman as New Faces of Soymilk

No. 1 plant-based beverage brand partners with elite athletes, announces donation of 1.5 million meals to Feeding America®

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Silk®, America's No. 1 plant-based beverage brand, announced it has teamed up with two of the world's most recognizable athletes—Michael Phelps, one of the most decorated athletes of all time, and Aly Raisman, world champion gymnast—as the new faces of its soymilk portfolio.

Silk Soymilk offers a good source of complete protein with great taste, and it is the No. 1 brand of soymilk recommended by nutritionists*. Today, food and nutrition play an important role at home. Phelps and Raisman are joining Silk to help provide nourishment to people who need it most through a donation of 1.5 million meals**($150,000) to Feeding America®, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization.

"I've enjoyed soymilk for years and am excited to be working with Silk while also helping to support Feeding America!" said Phelps. "This period of slowing down has reminded me about the importance of both physical and mental health, and how food plays such an essential role in our daily life. Both Silk and I realize how important it is to keep everyone fueled, and we are proud to help support people in need during these challenging times."

Phelps and Raisman will also be encouraging fans to stay motivated and thrive from home with a mix of healthy recipes and training tips shared on social media throughout the spring. As the new faces of soymilk, Phelps and Raisman will also grace the front of Silk Soymilk cartons hitting shelves this May and star in an upcoming creative campaign.

"People are incorporating more plant-based products into their diets, as 'flexitarian' lifestyles continue to gain popularity. Whether people are working out at home to stay fit or training for a more serious athletic endeavor, they're reaching for soymilk," said Domenic Borrelli, president of plant-based food and beverages for Silk. "We're excited to welcome Michael and Aly into the Silk family to educate consumers about the nutritious role soymilk can play in Americans' diets, and give back to people in need during this time with Feeding America."

"These difficult times have posed unique challenges to all Americans, but for people who struggle with hunger, access to food is an ongoing struggle," said Nikki Drevich, Feeding America's interim chief development officer. "Feeding America is thankful for Silk's donation, along with Michael and Aly's support, which will help provide 1.5 million meals to people who need it most."

As the original nutrition powerhouse, Silk Soymilk is one of the only plant-based milk alternatives that's nutritionally comparable to dairy milk, with up to 9 grams of complete protein per serving. It can also be a good source of calcium and vitamin D, with 50% more calcium*** per serving than dairy milk.

"I've enjoyed the benefits of incorporating more plant-based meals into my diet over the past few years, and Silk Soymilk has been a great source of protein to keep me fueled and focused—whether I'm on the road or, like right now, spending more time at home," said Raisman. "I'm honored to work with Silk and appreciate their shared commitment to give back to families in need through Feeding America."

More about Silk Soymilk

Silk pioneered the plant-based revolution by bringing soymilk to the masses nearly 25 years ago, leading the way for the fast-growing plant-based beverage category people know today. Whether you have food sensitivities, such as lactose intolerance or nut allergies, or are simply looking to make small steps of progress toward your health and wellness goals, Silk Soymilk can play a positive role in fueling your day.

Look for Phelps and Raisman on Silk Soymilk cartons, available at grocery stores nationwide at a suggested retail price of $3.99 per half-gallon carton, starting in May. To find out where Silk Soymilk is available near you, get recipe inspiration from Phelps and Raisman, and read more about the commitment to Feeding America, visit silk.com/teamprotein and follow @Silk on Twitter and Instagram.

*Based on a nationwide survey of 250 registered dietitians, [Jan. 2020]

**$1 helps to provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks

***50% more calcium and 75% fewer calories than reduced-fat dairy milk. 0g saturated fat and 0g sugar per serving.

