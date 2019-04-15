Silk® Leads Earth Month Efforts to Make Plogging an Official Event at the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles

Inspired by the progress its consumers are making every day, plant-based beverage brand uses its voice to elevate new sport combining jogging and picking up litter



BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Earth Month, Silk, America's No. 1 plant-based beverage brand and a proud environmental steward, is rallying support to introduce a new official Olympic event at the 2028 Los Angeles Games: plogging.

Beginning today, Silk fans and plogging enthusiasts can sign a Change.org petition urging the Los Angeles Organizing Committee to consider plogging—which combines jogging and picking up litter—in its proposal of events to the Olympic Programme Commission.

"While bidding for the 2028 Games, the Los Angeles Organizing Committee introduced a bold vision to create the most sustainable Games in modern history, and we at Silk believe adding plogging as an official event would symbolize meaningful progress toward that important goal," said David Robinson, Senior Brand Manager for Silk. "As part of the B Corp™ Movement, Silk is devoting its voice during Earth Month to increasing awareness of plogging and creating a groundswell of public support for its inclusion in the 2028 Summer Games."

Plogging originated in Sweden and has rapidly gained popularity around the globe over the past few years. It blends the benefits of working out while making the planet healthier by properly disposing of litter and recyclable waste. The hashtag #plogging has been used more than 55,000 times on Instagram, plogging groups have formed in cities worldwide and various environmental organizations have endorsed the eco-friendly activity.

Silk invites supporters to get outside and plog on Earth Day (Monday, April 22), then share photos of the waste they collected on social media using the hashtag #PlogForProgress. Silk encourages ploggers to make even more progress by sorting the trash they collect and recycling items based on local recycling program rules—a small act that makes a big difference.

Silk is committed to sustainability through meaningful action:

Silk is part of the world's largest Certified B Corporation®. As part of the B Corp™ Movement, Silk views business as a force for good. B Corps meet rigorous standards of verified social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability, and Silk will continue to work toward raising the bar as the leading plant-based beverage company.

Producing a half gallon of Silk takes 80% less water than a half gallon of dairy milk*. Plus, the brand balances all the water used in its own manufacturing plants to make all of its products, restoring it back to nature. For example, Silk supports a groundwater recharge program in drought-stricken California , and it also partners with Change the Course to help preserve the ecological health of the Colorado River basin.

, and it also partners with Change the Course to help preserve the ecological health of the Colorado River basin. Silk is actively working toward using paperboard for its cartons that's certified by the Forest Stewardship Council and the Rainforest Alliance. The brand's cartons are recyclable, and so are its creamer bottles and the cups for its yogurt alternatives.

*Based on a 2013 water footprint assessment conducted by Silk for soymilk, almondmilk and coconutmilk using the Water Footprint Network methodology, ISO 14046 framework, and the average annual consumption of Silk by U.S. households.

About Silk®

Silk was founded on a promise to make the world a healthier place. As a steward of the environment, we believe that plant-based foods are the best way to nourish people and the planet. Today we offer a broad portfolio of nutritious, great-tasting plant-based options, including soymilk, almondmilk, cashewmilk, coconutmilk, oatmilk, dairy-free coffee creamers, and dairy-free yogurt alternatives. Silk's entire plant-based portfolio is verified by the Non-GMO Project, and we also offer Silk almondmilk and Silk soymilk in organic options. Connect with Silk online at Silk.com and @Silk. Since 2014, Silk has been committed to water conservation and restoration. For more information, visit https://www.silk.com/our-story/resource-conservation. Silk is proud to be part of the B Corp™ Movement. Find more information at: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america .

About Danone North America

Silk® products are made by Danone North America, a Certified B Corporation® business unit of Danone that operates in the U.S. from headquarter offices in White Plains, NY and Broomfield, CO. Danone North America was formed as a Public Benefit Corporation in 2017 to nourish people, communities and the world through its diverse portfolio of healthful dairy- and plant-based products, coffee creamers and beverages. Its portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, Danonino®, Horizon Organic®, International Delight®, Light & Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious Dairy Free®, STōK®, Two Good™, Vega®, Wallaby Organic® and YoCrunch®. The mission of Danone North America and that of Danone worldwide is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, please visit DanoneNorthAmerica.com. Find more information at on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america .

