Silicon Valley Bank Predicts the US Wine Industry is at the Tail End of a 20-Year Growth Period

Retiring baby boomers and frugal millennials are driving a rotation of consumer preferences
ST. HELENA, Calif., Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) released its "State of the Wine Industry 2018" report today. The 17th annual report assesses current conditions in the wine industry and provides a unique forecast based on economic and behavioral trends.
Highlights and predictions from the 2018 report show that industry sales growth is ebbing as younger consumers and retiring baby boomers impact buying behaviors and preferences, which will have implications for wineries and their direct-to-consumer marketing efforts:
"2018 will be a good year for the wine industry, and while there will still be sales growth, the rate of growth is slowing," said Rob McMillan, founder of Silicon Valley Bank's Wine Division and author of the report. "The successful wineries 10 years from now will be those that adapt to a different consumer with different values – a customer who uses the internet in new and interactive ways, is frugal and has less discretionary income than their generational predecessors."
Additional findings and forecasts for 2018:
