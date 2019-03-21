Signature Kitchen Suite's Expanded Luxury Appliance Portfolio Featured At Architectural Digest Design Show

Industry-First Pro Ranges with Sous-Vide Modality, New Wine Column Refrigerators Cater to Technicurean Home Chefs



NEW YORK, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury kitchen appliance trailblazer Signature Kitchen Suite's new 36-inch pro range with built-in sous-vide modality and new integrated wine column refrigerators that redefine home wine storage and preservation are being featured at the 18th annual Architectural Digest Design Show, the showcase of the world's leading luxury and design brands.

Highlighting show-stopping innovations at the show, Signature Kitchen Suite General Manager Zach Elkin said the brand's presence at this design powerhouse event "marks a major milestone in our mission to set a new standard in the luxury kitchen appliance market."

State-of-the-Art Pro Ranges for Culinary Precision

The sequel to Signature Kitchen Suite's award-winning, industry-first 48-inch Dual-Fuel Pro Range with built-in sous-vide (as well as induction and gas) on the cooktop, the new 36-inch counterpart is designed to provide more versatility for today's forward-thinking Technicurean,TM home chef. Under the brand's "True to Food" mission, the new 36-inch Dual-Fuel Pro Range will offer the same benefits as the award-winning 48-inch model, including consumer favorites like the chromium griddle, largest capacity steam-assist oven in this class on the consumer market and innovative sous-vide cooking modality.

Once limited to the pros, the sous-vide cooking technique has been the go-to method of the world's best restaurants for years. It uses precise temperature control to slow-cook vacuum-sealed food in a water bath, delivering the perfect doneness, edge-to-edge, every time.

Wine Cave Technology for Precise Wine Preservation

Also featured at the Architectural Digest Design Show are Signature Kitchen Suite's advanced new Integrated Column Wine Refrigerators, which with their "True Sommelier™" App powered by Wine Ring, received this year's National Kitchen and Bath Association's inaugural "30s Choice Award." The 18- and 24-inch refrigerators offer unique, exclusive Wine Cave™ technology designed to significantly reduce vibration – a primary impediment to wine preservation, which causes chemical imbalances affecting the quality, flavors, aromas and texture. The unique design of the wine columns also minimizes temperature fluctuations, limits light exposure and locks in humidity. Unfinished beechwood interior shelving helps eliminate the possibility of oils, odors or other wood byproducts altering wine purity.

In addition to the wine refrigerators' inverter linear compressor to ward against vibration, other ingenious features include multiple evaporators (two in 18-inch; three in 24-inch) to maintain steady moderate humidity, multiple independent temperature zones (two in 18-inch; three in 24-inch) for precise preservation, and dark opaque glass doors for UV protection with touch display lighting accessible by tapping the door or via the mobile app.

Complementing the new wine refrigerator series, the new True Sommelier App helps wine collectors manage their personal collections. The AI-driven app uses Wine Ring's patented Preference Intelligence Engine the first technology to learn consumer wine preferences and make recommendations, including food and wine pairings, for individuals and groups based on the wines stored in the user's cellar.

Also on display are the company's integrated column refrigerator and freezer offerings, which offer the largest capacity in the industry. Along with a design that helps minimizes temperature fluctuations and removable Lift and Go™ storage drawers, the full line can be installed separately or paired together to cleanly fit a variety of spaces and footprints.

True Design Challenge Launch

In conjunction with this week's Architectural Digest Design Show, Signature Kitchen Suite also is launching the "True Design Challenge." (See separate news release.) This new design competition offers 15 professional designers, architects, builders, remodelers and dealers a unique opportunity to spotlight their best kitchen designs outfitted with Signature Kitchen Suite appliances. Prizes include cash awards and all-expenses-paid trips to the True Design Awards Gala at the new Signature Kitchen Suite Experience & Design Center in Napa, Calif., totaling more than $100,000. All design styles are welcome for submission, beginning May 1.

