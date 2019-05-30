Signature Kitchen Suite Delivers Culinary Precision With Pro-Range Expansion Featured At 2019 PCBC

New Gas Ranges, Wine Column Refrigerators and Ultimate Laundry Room Take Center Stage at West Coast's Premier Homebuilding Industry Event



SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Kitchen Suite, which is gaining momentum as the pioneer of culinary advancements in the luxury built-in appliance segment, is expanding its pro-range line, including new gas ranges and the addition of "sous-vide" cooking modality to more models this year. These new products are among the luxury kitchen appliances featured at PCBC, the official trade show of the Leading Builders of America (Booth # 1551).

Highlighting the brand's show-stopping innovations for the professional market at PCBC 2019, Signature Kitchen Suite General Manager Zach Elkin said, "Signature Kitchen Suite is setting the new standard in the luxury appliance category with a broad array of versatile, award-winning appliances that allow homebuilders to create a customized experience for today's high-end kitchen designs."

Elkin added that a key benefit to home builder partners, Signature Kitchen Suite's 24-7 Concierge Service, also will be highlighted in the company's PCBC exhibit. This includes an industry-leading warranty policy, 5-day Repair or Replace Promise, remote diagnosis to troubleshoot potential issues, along with a two-hour service window.

Culinary Precision for Today's Progressive Technicurean Home Chef

The fresh new luxury appliance brand has gained acclaim from professionals and consumers alike for its award-winning "sous vide" pro-ranges. The sequel to Signature Kitchen Suite's industry-first 48-inch pro range with built-in sous vide is the new 36-inch dual fuel, sous-vide pro range designed to provide more versatility for forward-thinking TechnicureanTM home chefs. Consistent with the brand's "True to Food" mission, the new 36-inch range will offer the same benefits as the award-winning 48-inch model, delivering the ultimate precision cooking experience for home chefs.

Once limited to the pros, sous-vide is a cooking technique that utilizes precise temperature control to deliver consistent, restaurant-quality results. Sous-vide has been the go-to method in some of the world's best restaurants for years, and for good reason: it brings food to the precise temperature chefs look for and delivers perfect doneness, edge-to-edge, every time.

In addition to the new 36-inch Dual-Fuel Sous Vide Pro Range, Signature Kitchen Suite is expanding its pro range line this year to include more models with redesigned cooktop options, including a new 36-inch gas model with four burners and a griddle, a 36-inch dual-fuel model with induction cooktop, a 48-inch gas model with six burners and griddle option and a 48-inch dual-fuel model with sous vide and griddle option – allowing today's creative home chefs the ability to prepare food in the best way possible regardless of their preferred cooking methods.

Ultimate in Wine and Food Preservation

Leading Signature Kitchen Suite's refrigeration innovations featured at PCBC 2019 are the new 18-inch and 24-inch integrated wine column refrigerators. The series features exclusive Wine Cave™ technology designed to significantly reduce vibration – a primary impediment to wine preservation, which causes chemical imbalances affecting the quality, flavors, aromas and texture. The wine column refrigerators are designed for precise wine preservation, inspired by the traditional, historic old-world wine caves, located near Signature Kitchen Suite's new Experience & Design Center in Napa Valley, Calif. Wine Cave technology also minimizes temperature fluctuations, limits light exposure and locks in humidity. Complementing the wine refrigerator series, the Signature Kitchen Suite "True Sommelier" App powered by WineRing helps wine collectors manage their personal collections.

Food preservation and maintaining the integrity of fresh food take priority with Signature Kitchen Suite's integrated column refrigerators and freezers – the largest capacity columns in the industry. Signature Kitchen Suite's line of refrigerators and freezers can be installed separately or paired together to cleanly fit a variety of spaces and footprints. These advanced appliances are designed for precise preservation thanks to their inverter linear compressor and metal interior that minimizes temperature fluctuations within 1° F to help maintain food freshness. Their intelligent, symmetrical TrueFit™ design allows for integrated proud or flush installation, as well as easy door reversal.

Ultimate Laundry Room from LG

Also featured at PCBC are industry-leading laundry appliances from LG Electronics, the global innovator behind Signature Kitchen Suite. PCBC attendees will experience the "LG Ultimate Laundry Room" built around an LG front-load LG TWINWash™ washer-dryer pair and the premium LG Styler clothing care system. With the gentle power of steam (no chemicals), LG Styler reduces wrinkles and odors from clothing to extend the life of clothing between dry cleanings. It's CERTIFIED as asthma and allergy friendly® by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America and can refresh up to four garments – including pressing a pair of pants – simultaneously. LG Styler was honored by the NAHB Leading Suppliers Council with the 2019 Spark Award for innovation in the residential building industry.

A key highlight of the LG Ultimate Laundry Room is LG TWINWash , the industry's first two-washer system. The traditional LG front-load washer with the LG SideKick™ pedestal washer enables consumers to tackle two loads of laundry at once or independently. The LG Ultimate Laundry Room's lineup of ENERGY STAR® certified washers and dryers lead the industry in reliability, according to a leading U.S. consumer products publication. The recognition adds to LG's already distinguished reputation. LG home appliances earned more 2018 J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Awards for appliances than any other manufacturer for the second year in a row.*

Signature Kitchen Suite and LG appliances are both included in the broad "LG Builder" product portfolio. LG Builder is a special division of LG Electronics USA that is dedicated solely to bringing the best possible appliances to professionals. Bridging the gap between consumer and professional appliance markets, LG Builder seeks to bring its parent company's trademark cutting edge products directly to the trade community.

For more information on award-winning innovations featured at PCBC and specific programs for the professional market, visit www.SignatureKitchenSuite.com and LGBuilder.com.

About Signature Kitchen Suite

Signature Kitchen Suite delivers innovation in the luxury built-in kitchen appliance market with leading-edge technology that provides more flexibility to prepare food in the best possible way, demonstrating respect for the food at every level. The new luxury brand from global home appliance leader LG Electronics, Signature Kitchen Suite is embracing a new generation of forward-thinking Technicurean™ cooks, combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation. From the first-of-its-kind built-in sous vide range to the industry's only built-in French Door refrigerator with a convertible middle drawer, Signature Kitchen Suite's versatile and high-performance appliances deliver the ultimate precision cooking experience. Visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

*J.D. Power ranked LG highest in 2018 customer satisfaction with top-mount freezer refrigerators four years in a row, with top-load washers and free-standing ranges for two years in a row and with side-by-side refrigerators for the first time. LG received the highest numerical score in the respective segments of the J.D. Power 2018 Laundry and Kitchen Appliance Satisfaction Study, based on 18,215 (kitchen) and 8,629 (laundry) total responses, measuring customer opinions about their new appliance purchased in the previous 12 months, surveyed March-April 2018. Your experiences may vary. Visit jdpower.com.

