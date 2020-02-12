Signals Analytics Expands Platform Coverage, Improving Data Insights for Food and Beverage Manufacturers Competing in the $9.4 Trillion Global Market

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signals Analytics, a next generation advanced analytics platform combining the quality of market research with the speed and scale of AI, announces the expansion of its platform coverage within food and beverage categories. Revenues for this combined market will reach $9.4 trillion globally this year and rapidly evolving trends and consumer tastes make it imperative for companies to get ahead of the curve to defend and gain market share. With this expansion, the Signals Analytics' platform now provides a comprehensive view of the food and beverage landscape, deepening the ability to uncover trends and predictive insights, accelerating decision-making and driving long-term business growth.

"Signals Analytics alleviates the challenges food and beverage brands face in making strategic product decisions by providing smart, holistic, timely and actionable market intelligence gleaned from a multitude of external data sources," said Gil Sadeh, CEO of Signals Analytics. "Companies that are data-driven know that the most valuable data exists outside their organizations, but the question is how to collect, connect and use it in a meaningful way. By giving companies the ability to understand the relationships between different categories and trends, and how consumer sentiment shapes them, we are strengthening the solutions we offer our clients as their strategic partner and helping them win in today's hyper-competitive and continuously evolving marketplace."

The Signals Analytics platform merges deep industry expertise with smart contextual engines, leveraging both human curation and artificial intelligence. In the food and beverage space, the coverage includes food categories, such as chocolate, confectionery, snacks, sauces, condiments, as well as beverage categories like carbonated soft drinks, water, sports and energy, coffee and more. There is also a cross-category analytical capability that provides a holistic view of the entire food and beverage market landscape, particularly interesting to brands because it allows them to incorporate proven trends from one category into another, surfacing ideas for the development of new product lines.

According to Gartner's 2019 CIO Agenda: Consumer Goods and Industry Insights, "consumer goods CIOs continue their focus on digital transformation and business model changes. The 2019 Gartner CIO Survey results highlight CIO perceptions of how their companies are leveraging digital to enhance their ability to address evolving consumer needs and profitably grow their businesses." Further, "data and analytics, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) and Internet of Things (IoT) are viewed as game-changing technologies by CIOs."*

*Gartner "2019 CIO Agenda: Consumer Goods Industry Insights," Stephen Smith, et al, 15 October 2018

About Signals Analytics

Signals Analytics is a next generation advanced analytics configurable platform that extracts context from uncorrelated external data sources to uncover trends and predictive insights. Users of the platform include brand managers and business leaders, chief data officers, consumer and market insights professionals, IT and analytics experts, who experience faster time to market, lower cost to insight and less product modifications post-launch when incorporating Signals Analytics' market intelligence into their planning processes. Trusted by an impressive roster of global brands including Procter & Gamble, Nestle, Johnson & Johnson, Bayer, Roche, Mars and others, Signals Analytics is redefining the world of market intelligence. For more information visit www.signals-analytics.com

