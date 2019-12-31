Sicilian Quality Wines by Cantine Europa Now Available in Stores in the USA

Since late November, thanks to agreements reached with some US importers and distributors, the distribution has started in stores.

CHICAGO, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantine Europa wines arrive on the US market for the first time. This result has been made possible thanks to an intense wine promotion campaign that has seen several participations in trade fairs, targeted promotion actions and B2B meetings with importers, distributors, retailers and Hotels, Restaurants and Catering groups. The promotional campaign is co-financed by the European Union under Regulation No. 1308/2013.

Cantine Europa is a cooperative of wine growers founded in Sicily in 1962. One of the most important productive wineries in southern Italy, today it can count on over 2,000 members, 11,000 acres of vineyards scattered in three provinces of Sicily (Trapani, Agrigento and Palermo), 500,000 hl of wine produced every year. The winery bottles different varieties of wine produced with indigenous Sicilian and international vines and is able to ensure high standards and constant quality over time.

Three product lines are offered for sale in the US market:

Eughenes – This is the Top Premium line and is distributed in four varieties:

Red wines: Nero d'Avola (100%) and a blend of Syrah/Nero d'Avola (60%-40%)

White wines: Zibibbo (100%) and Grillo (100%)

Red wines: Nero d'Avola (100%) and Syrah (100%)

White wines: Chardonnay (100%) and Grillo (100%)

Red wines: Nero d'Avola (100%) and Syrah (100%)

White wines: Grillo (100%)

Rosè Wine: Rosè of Nerello Mascalese (100%)

The first wines have already been introduced in several Midwest stores in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Wisconsin since the first week of December. Starting in the second half of January, the wines will also be available on the West Coast in the states of Washington and Oregon. In March, marketing will begin on the East Coast in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

In conjunction with the presence of the wines in the stores, tastings of the products at the points of sale have been started so that consumers can get to know and appreciate them at their best. The tastings will be carried out throughout 2020 in several states.

Cantine Europa USA on social media:

https://twitter.com/CantineEuropaUS

https://www.facebook.com/CantineEuropaUSA/

