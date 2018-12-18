Sicilian Marbles, Food, and Wines Displayed for US Buyers in Chicago

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The trade mission organized by the Sicilian Regional Government - Department of Trade and Business as part of the promotional plan for the year 2018 has come to grand closure in Chicago. Ten Sicilian companies specializing in marbles and stones, and agri-food products participated in the mission in the month of December.

These companies, offering a wide range of high-quality products from Sicily, carried out guided tours and one-on-one meetings with US buyers and importers from the Chicago and Midwest areas from Dec 10th-13th. The participating businesses included Avola Stone Design, Eraclea Marmi, and Hermes Marmi in the stone and marble sector; and, Azienda Agricola Filangeri, Cantina Chitarra, Consorzio Elaion, Il Sole a Cavallo, I Veri Sapori dell'Etna, Only Sicilian Food, and Primoti in the food and wine sector.

The meetings for the agro-food sector, which took place at the Conference Center at 200 W Madison St, were well-received by American traders who showed considerable interest in pistachio products, wines of Etna and Nero d'Avola, extra virgin olive oils, liqueurs made from seaweed and herbs, sea salt from Trapani, and coffee.

An exhibition of fine Sicilian marbles and stone materials was inaugurated, concurrent to the food and wine display, at the "Calia Stone Boutique" showroom, 154 West Hubbard Street (in the Design District area), which will last until the end of January. Traders had the opportunity to illustrate the varieties and unique characteristics of Sicilian marbles to architects, designers, importers and managers of specialized showrooms. In return, they were given guided tours at leading international architectural firms and warehouses specializing in the import and processing of stone materials.

Each year, the Sicilian Region's Department of Production Activities supports local businesses in international markets by creating business opportunities and organizing meetings with traders and buyers to promote the island's products.

