Siboney Cellars Announces New Texas Hill Country Winery Site, Partnership and Expansion Plans

JOHNSON CITY, Texas, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Hill Country Wine Road 290 corridor will feature a dynamic new winery in 2020. Today, Siboney Cellars announced plans to build a full production winery, tasting room and vineyards on a beautiful 52-acre tract on US290 near Johnson City.

"Barbara and I have searched for the perfect location to build a new winery in the Hill Country, and this elevated, terraced limestone plateau site is ideal," said Miguel Lecuona, co-owner of Siboney Cellars. "Life is animated by the pursuit of dreams, and this dream would not be possible if we had not met Bill and Mary Anne Waldrip. We are thrilled to announce our partnership and welcome the Waldrips to the Texas wine industry."

The site selected by the new partnership is situated on a high limestone plateau and offers commanding views of the hill country. With frontage on one of the busiest wine corridors in the United States, the site features a 100-foot elevation change, broad terraces, rolling terrain, heritage oaks, and several large tracts well suited to vineyard growth. Positioned directly adjacent to Lewis Wines, Siboney Cellars intends to fully participate as a premium 100% Texas winery.

"We cherish the relationship we have with our friends at Hawk's Shadow Winery who, for three years, have helped us get our winery started and generously shared their tasting room and production facilities in Dripping Springs," said Barbara Lecuona, winemaker and Co-owner at Siboney Cellars. "Doug Reed and the family at Hawks Shadow have taught us so much. We will work hard to make them proud as we develop this new partnership on Wine Road 290."

The winery also announced a new partnership featuring current owners Miguel and Barbara Lecuona with new owners Bill and Mary Anne Waldrip.

"We met the Lecuonas 4 years ago, at a wine journalism event held at Boot Ranch," said Mary Anne Waldrip, co-owner of Siboney Cellars. "After traveling together to wineries in Texas and Napa, and sharing in Barbara's first vintage wines, we realized this mutual passion could also unlock a new life journey for us. We are thrilled to work with the Lecuonas, develop this site for Siboney Cellars, and welcome the world to a new, wonderful winery in the Texas Hill Country."

Siboney Cellars will continue to produce and sell wine as an Alternating Proprietorship G Permit Winery at Hawks Shadow Winery in Dripping Springs through 2019. The winery is expected to open and expand production at the new location in 2020.

For more information, please contact Miguel Lecuona at 214454@email4pr.com or 512-845-7525

www.SiboneyCellars.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/siboney-cellars-announces-new-texas-hill-country-winery-site-partnership-and-expansion-plans-300847976.html

SOURCE Siboney Cellars