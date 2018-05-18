Sibling Revelry To Release Coffee Red in 6-Packs

Northeast Ohio Craft Brewer Announces First Beer in New Can Series

WESTLAKE, Ohio, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sibling Revelry is excited to announce the release of its fan-favorite Coffee Red ale in 6-pack cans. The beer will see distribution throughout Ohio and will retail for $11.99 per six-pack.

Pouring a dark copper color, Coffee Red was brewed with coffee sourced from Cleveland's duck-rabbit Coffee Roasters. The beer opens with an aroma of iced coffee and caramel that follows with a lightly roasted body and a sweetened coffee finish. It recently won a bronze medal at the San Diego International Beer Competition and has been one of Sibling Revelry's fastest-selling beers to date.

"We've wanted to bring Coffee Red to distribution for some time, and we finally have the capacity to do so," says Head Brewmaster Pete Velez. "We kept selling out of it in the taproom. We would take it to special events, and it would be a major hit. I think it's the unique, distinctive coffee-forward profile that grabs people. We're very proud of it."

Coffee Red is the first release in Sibling Revelry's new Descendant Series, which will see the canning of previous taproom exclusives. Identifiable by the matte silver labels, the limited brews will be distinguishable from Sibling Revelry's traditional can line up while retaining its existing brand image.

Sibling Revelry currently distributes 4 year-round beers including IPA, Swing State Dry-hopped Pale Ale, Red, and Third Wheel Belgian Tripel, in addition to 4 rotating seasonals: Blood Brood Hefeweizen, Siblime Lager, Oak'd Festbier, and Pecan Brown Ale.

About Sibling Revelry Brewing

Sibling Revelry Brewing is a family-owned production brewery and tasting room located in Westlake, Ohio. The Sibling Revelry taproom features 16 craft beers on tap, a rotating selection of visiting food trucks, and facility tours. The Sibling Revelry production facility cans year-round, seasonal, and limited brews that are distributed throughout Ohio.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sibling-revelry-to-release-coffee-red-in-6-packs-300651289.html

SOURCE Sibling Revelry Brewing