Sibling Revelry Brewing Expands Distribution to Columbus, Cincinnati, and Rural Ohio

WESTLAKE, Ohio, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Westlake's Sibling Revelry Brewing will expand distribution outside of Northeast Ohio to Columbus, Cincinnati, and neighboring counties beginning March 5th.

The Northeast Ohio craft brewery has seen dramatic growth over the past year despite a competitive Cleveland craft market. Beverage Distributors and 17th Star will assist outside of Sibling Revelry's self-distribution territory.

"Beverage Distributors and 17th Star are both reliable, respected distributors with proven track records of success that will help us take Sibling Revelry to the next level," says part owner Sean Kennedy. "Craft beer fans have been very receptive to our releases and we can't wait to bring our great product lineup to even more people."

Pete Velez, Head Brewmaster for Sibling Revelry, agrees. "We've been trying to bring our brand to these new cities for months. Thanks to our friends in Beverage Distributors and 17th Star, we finally can. We think people that haven't heard of Sibling Revelry before will enjoy what we have to offer. I believe we can become an important staple in those markets."

Both Sibling Revelry's year-round and seasonal can lineup will be available including: IPA, Swing State Dry-hopped Pale Ale, Red, Third Wheel Belgian Tripel, Blood Brood Hefeweizen, Siblime Lager, Oakd Festbier, and Pecan Brown Ale.

Beverage Distributors will handle distribution in Ashland, Ashtabula, Columbiana, Erie, Geauga, Huron, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, and Wayne counties. 17th Star will take over distribution in Adams, Brown, Butler, Clermont, Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Licking, Marion, Morrow, Montgomery, Preble, Union, and Warren counties.

Sibling Revelry Brewing opened in February 2016 and will be undergoing an expansion starting March 5th.

ABOUT SIBLING REVELRY BREWING

Sibling Revelry is a family-owned production facility and taproom located at 29305 Clemens Road in Westlake, Ohio. Offering 16 craft beers on tap, SRB distributes cans and kegs of year-round and seasonal releases throughout Ohio.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sibling-revelry-brewing-expands-distribution-to-columbus-cincinnati-and-rural-ohio-300608382.html

SOURCE Sibling Revelry Brewing