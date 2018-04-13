The Show Alimentaria Barcelona Will Significantly Increase the Participation of US Visitors

Alimentaria - a unique food, drinks and gastronomy experience to be held in Barcelona next week

Alimentaria Barcelona, one of the main food, drink and foodservice trade shows worldwide is about to start its biggest edition in years to offer the food industry a major platform for internationalization and business, with a high level of innovation, making gastronomy its differentiating factor. The event, that will take place from 16 to 19 April at Fira de Barcelona (Spain) expects to attract an increasing number of buyers from the United States.

With a net exhibition space of over 100,000 sq. m, the joint organization of the show with Hostelco, the International Exhibition of Equipment for Restaurants, Hotels and Mass Catering, offers both the retail and HoReCa sectors the most comprehensive and cross-cutting offering to date. Some 4,500 exhibiting firms and more than 150,000 professional visitors are expected.

During the last edition of the show in 2016, almost 11% of international visitors travelled from the USA, making it the 8th most represented nation in terms of visitors. In Alimentaria 2018 the organization expects to increase this number, given that the USA is the sixth biggest destination market for Spanish food and drink exports, with €1.5 billion ($1.83 billion) of trade in 2016, representing 5,6% of all the purchases, according to the Spanish Federation of Food and Drink Industries (FIAB). Olive oil, wine and olives are the three most exported Spanish goods.

Alimentaria 2018 has invited over 100 professionals representing key American food and drink companies to join its Hosted Buyers program to visit the show (including Walmart, H.E.B. Grocery, Fairways and American Northwest Distribution) that will be taking part in scheduled business meetings with exhibitors.

Furthermore, Alimentaria will host a stand representing the USA with 8 companies interested in looking for the best business opportunities in Spain and Southern Europe. Many of them are focused on organic and healthy products, such as Chosen Foods (avocado oils and mayonnaises), San Saba Pecan, LP (nuts) and USA Dry Pea & Lentil Council (pulses).

Gastronomic excellence

In the area The Alimentaria Experience more than 100 workshops and cooking shows will take place, with a selected group of chefs that own 45 Michelin stars (Carme Ruscalleda, Ángel León and Elena Arzak, among others), while top international wine experts such as Jancis Robinson, Nick Lander and Eric Asimov will participate in the Vinorum Think event. Specifically, Asimov will talk about the opportunities offered by the US market to Spanish wines.

