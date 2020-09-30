The Shots Box Whiskey Club Lets Customers Sample Expertly Curated Whiskey Before Committing to a Full-size Bottle

The Shots Box Whiskey Club immerses members in all things whiskey. Every other month, not only do members get a whiskey sampler, they get the proper tools and knowledge to become a whiskey connoisseur

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The much-anticipated arrival of the Shots Box Whiskey Club has arrived. Based on the idea that customers should be able to try a whiskey before committing to a full-size bottle, every other month, members receive 10 minis of exclusive, small-batch, craft whiskeys from distilleries around the United States. Also included are an official Glencairn Shots Box whiskey tasting glass, whiskey tasting journal, and official Shots Box pencil for documenting the unique flavors and experiences of each spirit.

"It's a fun hobby to become passionate about," says J.C. Stock, CEO and founder of Shots Box. "There's so much more to whiskey beyond the usual suspects that customers are used to seeing at the average liquor store. There are hundreds — if not thousands — of small, mom-and-pop distilleries around the country making some of the best American whiskey you've never heard of, until now."

Aside from the bi-monthly subscription box, members get access to perks and events not available to wider audiences, including invites to exclusive in-person and virtual whiskey tasting events, access to private Facebook groups, newsletters with the latest in food and whiskey pairings, and much more.

The Whiskey Club box also gives smaller, lesser-known distilleries an opportunity to overcome limited exposure and distribute beyond their typical geographical demographic. The Whiskey Club box provides access to these niche whiskeys that true enthusiasts would be unable to experience elsewhere.

