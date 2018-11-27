Shots Box Makes a Commitment to Raise $12,000 for Thirst Project in One Year

Funding a Well to Provide Clean Drinking Water to an Entire Community

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shots Box, a monthly subscription box featuring spirits samples from craft distilleries, announces a commitment to raise $12,000 in one year for The Thirst Project to help end the global water crisis. This commitment will fully fund the implementation of a freshwater well in the Kingdom of Swaziland, giving a community of approximately 500 people safe, clean drinking water for life.

"Giving back is something that has been near to my heart since my son was born and had to be hospitalized. That experience put the value of community into perspective for me and as a result, I strive for all my business ventures to be socially conscious," said J.C. Stock, CEO and co-founder of Shots Box. "I am excited to partner with the Thirst Project to help them reach their mission of providing access to the over 663 million people globally who do not have safe drinking water."

For every two full-size liquor bottles ordered through Shots Box, 50 cents from that purchase is donated to the Thirst Project, and that amount provides one person with clean drinking water for a year. At the end of one year, Shots Box has committed to reach the goal of $12,000 total in order to fund one water well for a community.

"They say 'you miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take,' so it was a no-brainer for Thirst Project to team up with Shots Box to take a stand against the global water crisis," says Luke Romick, marketing & partnerships director of Thirst Project. "We're excited to give cocktail enthusiasts across the globe the opportunity to change the world through the purchase of Shots Box products."

ABOUT SHOTS BOX:

Shots Box is a monthly subscription service that delivers an array of shot-sized craft-distilled liquors specially curated by tastemakers to doorsteps across America. It is a new way to try spirits, discover and share new favorites, and avoid paying top-shelf prices for full bottles of liquor that the consumer has not previously tasted. It is the ultimate liquor-sampling subscription box. The service ships the subscriber samples of the best liquors from around the country and connects them online to share their experiences with other consumers with the goal of discovering new favorites and becoming a better-informed alcohol consumer. Follow Shots Box on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

ABOUT THIRST PROJECT:

Over 663 million people on the planet do not have access to safe, clean water. Thirst Project is the world's largest YOUTH water organization. We travel across the United States speaking at middle, high school and college campuses to educate students about the global water crisis and challenge them to fundraise to build freshwater wells in developing nations and impoverished communities. We guarantee that 100 percent of all public donations go directly towards our water well projects. In just nine years, Thirst Project has activated more than 500,000 students on 500 campuses across the United States who have raised $10 million, which has given more than 367,000 people in 13 countries safe, clean water. $25 is all it takes to give one person clean water for LIFE. Water is a human right. Join the fight. www.thirstproject.org

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Jennifer Buonantony

Press Pass LA for Shots Box

jennifer@presspassla.com

(323) 496-1976

Related Links

Shots Box Website

Thirst Project Website

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shots-box-makes-a-commitment-to-raise-12-000-for-thirst-project-in-one-year-300755849.html

SOURCE Shots Box