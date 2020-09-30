Shotgun Seltzer Ropes in Rodeo's Finest Trey Benton III and Anthony Thomas

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shotgun Seltzer, Texas' original craft spiked seltzer company announced the sponsorship of Texas rodeo professional athletes, Trey Benton III and Anthony Thomas.

The rodeo and sponsorship deal are a natural fit for the Texas-based hard seltzer company that was created by Austinites Lori and Brad Foster last July. Shotgun seltzers are classic, authentic and crafted in the Lone Star State.

"The rodeo is the heart and soul of Texas," stated co-founder, Lori Foster, who was born and raised in the Houston area. "Like our seltzers, the rodeo brings together some of the greatest parts of our state's past, present and future. We are honored to be a part of it and to support these amazing athletes."

Shotgun aims to deliver Texans with the finest of what the state has to offer. Since its inception, the company has launched 4 classic-cocktail-inspired flavors such as Ranch Water, Buck and Sunset 77 with plans of many more to follow.

"I'm from Texas and am proud to represent a brand that's made in Texas, by Texans for Texans," stated Professional bull rider, Trey Benton III, who is a 6-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier and 2012 Rookie of the Year.

As a low-carb beverage, with zero sugar and no preservatives, Shotgun celebrates the active lifestyles of the rodeo circuit and Texas community.

"I'm honored to partner with a Texas grass roots company that truly caters to the Texas lifestyle," stated Professional bareback rider Anthony Thomas, who is a Former Australian World Champion Cowboy. "I choose a healthy lifestyle so Shotgun Seltzer is where it's at for me if I'm going to wash the dust down with a couple of cold ones in the Texas heat."

The two athletes will be competing at the Pro Rodeo Cowboy Association (PCRA) Rodeo on Saturday, October 3rd at the Waller County Fair. The Shotgun partnership will kick-off at a meet-n-greet with the two rodeo athletes from 3pm-4pm at the Waller County Fair.

For more information:

Lori Foster

513-544-8523

lori@texaslibations.com

About Shotgun Seltzer (shotgunseltzer.com)

Founded in Austin in 2019 by beverage veterans Brad and Lori Foster, Shotgun is the first independently owned and operated, craft Texas seltzer brand using only quality ingredients. Its assortment of flavors are inspired by genuine craft cocktails with a Texas twist.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shotgun-seltzer-ropes-in-rodeos-finest-trey-benton-iii-and-anthony-thomas-301141492.html

SOURCE Shotgun Seltzer LLC