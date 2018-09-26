Shiner Brewery Donates To Hurricane Florence Relief Efforts

The Texas craft brewery has made a $100,000 contribution to the United Way Hurricane Florence Recovery Fund

SHINER, Texas, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Spoetzl Brewery, the iconic 109-year-old Texas craft brewery and brewer of the legendary Shiner Bock, announced a $100,000 contribution to support Hurricane Florence relief efforts. The catastrophic storm, which made landfall on September 14th, caused widespread flooding and property damage throughout North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Shiner's contribution has been donated to the United Way Hurricane Florence Recovery Fund which is soliciting donations for areas affected by Hurricane Florence. All funds raised are being put toward supporting local communities in areas that were impacted by the storm.

"Nearly all of us in the town of Shiner have family or loved ones that were impacted by Hurricane Harvey here in Texas last year. We are very concerned for those affected by Hurricane Florence and are praying for their safety and recovery," stated Shiner Brewmaster Jimmy Mauric.

In the wake of natural disasters similar to Hurricane Florence, Shiner and its ownership have donated funds to charitable organizations in affected areas. Most recently, Shiner made several contributions to support and rebuild communities damaged by Hurricane Harvey in Texas, Hurricane Irma in Florida, and Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico in 2017. Prior to that, Shiner contributed to the relief efforts of the catastrophic flooding in Central Louisiana in 2016, Hurricane Sandy in 2012, Hurricane Ike in 2008, and Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

About Shiner and the Spoetzl Brewery

The Spoetzl Brewery was founded in Shiner, Texas (population 2,069), in 1909, brewing beer with old-world traditions and recipes for the many German and Czech settlers in Central Texas. Since then, the brewery has grown to be one of the largest independent craft brewers in the country, available in 49 states and Mexico. But every drop of our award-winning beer is still brewed right where it all started 108 years ago. Visit us at www.shiner.com.

