Sheetz For the Kidz Donates $601,000 to Help Feed Children Struggling with Hunger

Donation to help provide 6 million meals*



ALTOONA, Pa., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sheetz For the Kidz ,TM an employee-driven charity helping children in need, is proud to announce a donation of $601,000 to local Feeding America® member food banks to provide hunger relief to children struggling with hunger throughout the states in which Sheetz operates: Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.

In America, one in six children may not know where they will get their next meal. Millions of children throughout the country receive free or reduced-price lunches and breakfasts during the school year. During the summer months, most children lose access to these meals. Funds from Sheetz For the Kidz will be distributed to Feeding America member food banks within the Sheetz footprint, where they can make a difference for some of these children. The $601,000 donation will help provide 6 million meals* for children and is part of a new annual commitment to Feeding America.

"Sheetz and Sheetz For the Kidz have always been passionate about helping youth that live in the communities we serve," said Sheetz For the Kidz Executive Director Sarah Piper. "For more than 27 years, our employees have helped underprivileged children have a brighter holiday season through Sheetz For the Kidz. This new program takes the community support of our stores to the next level as we are very excited to start our partnership with Feeding America. Thanks to the fundraising efforts led by our employees and the generous support of our customers and business partners, we have the ability to broaden our connection with the communities we serve."

As a regional convenience store, Sheetz is committed to helping to fight childhood hunger in the communities it resides in. Through its program "Made-to-Share," Sheetz is rescuing food from their 588 stores and donating it to Feeding America member food banks located in their six-state footprint.

"The number of children who struggle with hunger concerns our company greatly and we cannot sit back while children in our communities have difficulty obtaining their next meal," said Sheetz President/COO Travis Sheetz. "Without adequate food and nutrition, children are unable to reach their full potential. We are deeply committed to helping children facing hunger and are proud that this donation from our corporate charity will go directly toward helping them fight, and win, this battle."

"Proper nutrition is critical to a child's health, growth and development. Yet, one in six children face hunger in America," said Nancy Curby, senior vice president, corporate partnerships at Feeding America. "Feeding America is thankful to Sheetz for the Kidz for its generous support and commitment to helping children who need it most during the summer months."

Feeding America is the nation's leading domestic hunger-relief organization. To learn more about Feeding America visit www.feedingamerica.org .



*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

About Sheetz, Inc.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz, Inc. is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 19,000 employees. The company operates over 585 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. Sheetz provides an award-winning menu of M•T•O® sandwiches and salads, which are ordered through unique touch-screen order point terminals. All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For , Sheetz is committed to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement. For more information, visit www.sheetz.com or follow us on Twitter (@sheetz), Facebook (www.facebook.com/sheetz) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/sheetz).



About Sheetz For the Kidz

Sheetz For the Kidz is a non-profit organization, designated as a 501(c) (3) charity, independent of the Sheetz Corporation. The organization was created in 1992 by local store employees wanting to help local children. The mission of the charity is to provide support, hope, joy and happiness to children in need within the communities in which Sheetz operates. To date, the charity has impacted more than 119,500 children living in the communities Sheetz serves!



About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 46 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sheetz-for-the-kidz-donates-601-000-to-help-feed-children-struggling-with-hunger-300841991.html

SOURCE Sheetz, Inc.