Sheetz Is Selling a Limited-Edition Coffee Bean IPA

People in the Mid-Atlantic flock to Sheetz for coffee, made-to-order sandwiches and smoothies, but for the first time in its 67-year history the gas station and convenience store chain will sell its own craft beer. The cult-favorite chain teamed up with Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania, for a special-batch coffee bean IPA called Project Coffee Hops.

Each can is 16 ounces and has a 5.4 percent ABV and 43 ABU. The IPA features light floral notes and subtle coffee flavors. A four-pack will retail for $7.99 and will be available for a limited time only at 55 stores across Pennsylvania starting May 21.

Can’t wait until then? The public can get an early taste (plus pint glasses, koozies and other giveaway swag) at the brew’s launch party from 4 to 7 p.m. on May 16, 2019, at the Sheetz location on Library Road in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

Project Coffee Hops will sell while supplies last, and when the cans run out, the chain has no plans to restock. Sheetz customers in West Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia and North Carolina won’t be able to get their hands on these hops unless they take a drive. Perhaps it’d be worth your while to sip on the best beer in your state.