Shamrock Farms to Bear Down with Arizona Athletics

Shamrock Farms returns to its Tucson roots as official protein and milk partner of The University of Arizona

PHOENIX, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shamrock Farms announced today that it has expanded its longtime relationship with the University of Arizona through a new partnership with Arizona Athletics - reinforcing the company's commitment to supporting local athletes, families, and education.

The partnership is perfectly timed with the recent new packaging launch of Shamrock Farms ready-to-drink Rockin' Protein line, which will now be the official protein beverage of the Arizona Wildcats, while Shamrock Farms becomes its official milk partner.

"We want to fuel our athletes with the best-tasting and highest-quality protein drink on the market and that's Rockin' Protein," said Philip Lewis, Director of Sports nutrition with Arizona Athletics at the University of Arizona. "It's made with real milk, tastes delicious and has the ideal carb to protein ratio that our athletes need."

In addition to providing great-tasting Rockin' Protein to student-athletes, the partnership includes installing Protein Performance Stations in the Football and Olympic Sport training facilities, on-site activations, as well as in-stadium signage, broadcast media, social media and advertising. Wildcat fans can look forward to enjoying a variety of Shamrock Farms pure, fresh milk product samples during select on-campus events throughout the school year.

Program benefits reach beyond campus and nourish the community with Shamrock Farms donating up to 50,000 servings of milk to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona this year alone.

"As a company full of Wildcat alumni and fans, we're thrilled to extend and strengthen our on-going UofA partnership into the athletics program," said Ann Ocaña, chief marketing officer for Shamrock Farms. "We've been committed to the Tucson community for nearly a century and are excited to now be fueling its athletes to help them reach the top of their game."

Shamrock Farms' roots run deep in Tucson, beginning when W. T. McClelland founded the dairy in Tucson in 1922. His children and second generation of family ownership, Norman McClelland and Frances McClelland, both graduated from University of Arizona. Their unwavering commitment to the school is evident with namesakes including McClelland Park (housing the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences), McClelland Hall (housing the Eller College of Management) and the Frances McClelland Institute for Children, Youth and Families.

Additionally, Shamrock Farms opened up The Scoop, a Shamrock Farms Creamery & Coffee Bar located in the heart of the student union, in 2016. This campus destination has proven to be a popular place for students to refuel and hang out.

The University of Arizona is the latest addition to Team Rockin' Protein, a group of world-class athletes, respected organizations, and top-level universities and high schools across the country who drink Rockin' Protein to achieve their fitness goals. Rockin' Protein is also a sponsor of the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team.

About Shamrock Farms: Shamrock Farms is one of the largest family-owned dairies in the country and a leader in the industry. Its innovative milk-based beverages include Rockin' Protein, Shamrock Farms Cold Brew Coffee & Milk and Shamrock Farms on-the-go milk, which can be found in retailers and over 50,000 quick service restaurants nationwide. Headquartered in Phoenix, Shamrock Farms has its own farm hosting a herd of more than 10,000 cows, and was founded in 1922 in Tucson, Arizona. For more information, visit rockinprotein.com or shamrockfarms.net.

