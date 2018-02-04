Seven Sexy Wines for Chilly Winter Nights, Not Just Valentine's Day!

Real romance isn't just a one-day phenomenon but at least Valentine's Day puts love and affection in the spotlight. We need more love in the world and the vibrant reds and good vibes of Valentine's Day brighten up the grey mood of winter. Chilly nights are the perfect time to share a bottle of wine with someone special. Heat things up on February 14th, and all winter long, with one of these sexy wines!



Vilarnau Brut Reserva ($14.99)

Your romantic soundtrack should include the sound of a popping cork! Share a bottle or two of beautiful Vilarnau Cava with your sweetie. Founded in 1949, Vilarnau is highly regarded for their superb expressions of Spain's famous sparkling wine.



Vilarnau Brut Reserva Rosé ($15.99)

The colorful bottles of their Cava Brut Reserva and Rosé pay homage to Vilarnau's Catalan heritage with a design inspired by the iconic architect Antoni Gaudí. His monumental Basilica de La Sagrada Familia has yet to be completed but these two fresh and flirty bottles of sparkling wine are easy to finish. Dry and balanced with vibrant fruit and persistent fine bubbles, these bubblies are pretty delightful.

Bonterra Organic Vineyards Viognier 2016 ($16)



Rich and luscious with flavors of vibrant juicy peaches & apricots with sassy hints of cream and spice, I have a crush on this organic California beauty from Mendocino County.







Gérard Bertrand Grand Terroir Les Aspres 2013 ($20.99)

An unabashedly sexy blend of Syrah, Mourvédre, and Grenache, this silky and earthy red from Roussillon, in the sunny south of France, will add some ooh la la to your evening.



Left Coast Cellars Latitude 45 Estate Pinot Noir 2015 ($38)

Wow someone special with this absolutely elegant Pinot Noir from the Willamette Valley (Oregon). Beautifully crafted from grapes (Dijon clones) grown in a vineyard that is directly on the 45th parallel, like many of the world's greatest wine regions, this wine is a classic beauty with the timeless finesse of Fred Astaire.



Frescobaldi Nipozzano Vecchie Viti Chianti Rufina Riserva DOCG 2013 ($24)



Pour a little love, Italian style, with this terrific Tuscan vino. Sourced from the oldest and most deeply-rooted vines of Frescobaldi’s thousand-year old Nipozzano estate, it blends Sangiovese with kisses of Malvasia Nera, Colorino, and Canaiolo. Silky and sultry with rich red berry flavors and hints of spice and cocoa, this is what la dolce vita tastes like! (I sampled the 2013 vintage but 2014 is currently available.)





Imagery Estate Winery Cabernet Sauvignon ($19.99)

A juicy red from Sonoma (California), Imagery blends classic Cabernet Sauvignon with a bit of racy Petite Sirah. Smooth with a subtle pop of spice, it strikes the perfect balance between plush and polished.