Seven Sensational Wines for Holiday Sipping

Whether you're entertaining at home or looking for the perfect bottle to give your host, these seven wines perfectly match the flavors and mood of the holiday season. Cheers!

Champagne Jacquart Brut Mosaïque ($45)

France

Greet your guests in style with this sophisticated bubbly. A classic blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunier; it is fresh, crisp, and vibrant. Popping the cork on a beautiful bottle of champagne never goes out of fashion and is the perfect way to toast the joyous mood of the season.

Valdo Cuvée 1926 Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG ($19.99)

Italy

Who says Prosecco can't be elegant and nuanced? Named in honor of the year Valdo was founded, Cuvée 1926 is a terroir-driven wine that beautifully expresses the hilly terroir of Valdobbiadene, about 50 kilometers from Venice. Mostly Glera (90%) with a kiss of Chardonnay (10%), this Prosecco actually spends several months on the lees which enhances its fresh and flowery flavors with a hint of toasty complexity.

Château Les Charmes-Godard 2015, Francs - Côtes de Bordeaux ($20)

France

I’ve had this charming white Bordeaux several times and it always makes me go ooh la la ! A blend of Sèmillon, Sauvignon Gris, and Sauvignon Blanc, it is vibrant and fresh with gorgeous flavors of lemon curd, grapefruit, green apple, verbena, and white peach with zippy acidity and lip smacking chalky minerality.



Banfi Centine Rosé Toscana 2017 ($14)

Italy

Yes, you can drink pink all year long! This charming rosé from Tuscany is a juicy and medium-bodied blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Sangiovese. Brimming with vibrant red berry flavors and a flirty long finish. Fresh and food-friendly!





E. Guigal Crozes-Hermitage Rouge 2015 ($25)

France

A dangerously delicious wine -- I came too close to finishing this superb bottle of Syrah all by myself! Rich, juicy, earthy, and fresh with a hint of spice; it is an elegant expression of its terroir in France's iconic northern Rhône Valley. Guigal does it again!

Knudsen Vineyards Pinot Noir 2016 ($55)

USA (Oregon)

I’m always excited to see Willamette Valley on a bottle of Pinot Noir - this Oregon region has become one of my favorites for wines made from the heartbreak grape. Knudsen Vineyards Pinot Noir 2016 from the Dundee Hills AVA is a charming sip. Medium-bodied with vibrant crushed cherry flavors with a touch of strawberry, pomegranate, and a touch of black tea leaves. Very supple and fresh.



Santi "Ventale" Valpolicella Superiore 2016 ($14.99)

Italy

A lively blend of Corvina, Corvinone, and Rondinella sourced primarily from vineyards in the breezy Illasi Valley, the name Ventale is inspired by the Italian word for wind. A fresh and medium bodied red with some zing and a touch of cranberry tartness and red cherry. Ventale is silky, juicy, and quite refreshing.