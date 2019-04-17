Serial Beverage Entrepreneur Lance Collins Launches Adrenaline Shoc

New "Smart Energy" Drink Targets Consumers with Modern Demands and Healthy Active Lifestyles



BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lance Collins, successful beverage industry entrepreneur and founder of iconic brands such as Fuze®, NOS® Energy, and CORE®, is launching Adrenaline Shoc™ (A Shoc™), a modern "smart energy" drink designed for today's active generation. National sales and distribution will be handled by Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), who has also made an investment in the brand.

Speaking on his newest beverage launch, Lance shared, "We are extremely focused on Adrenaline Shoc's unique positioning in the market, with emphasis on the active fitness enthusiast and the growing consumer demand for healthier and more functional alternatives to traditional energy drinks. We're placing A Shoc in traditional Energy doors as well as new Fitness Enhanced Energy space that retailers have created to help target consumers looking to purchase performance energy drinks. As the 'healthier performance' energy category grows, we believe retailers will embrace unique products like A Shoc that target a younger consumer with modern demands – and KDP is the perfect partner for us to have as we launch."

A Shoc™ formulas have been thoughtfully developed to meet a massive shift in consumer preference for healthier and more functional energy beverages with clean labels sharing full transparency in ingredients. Featuring a proprietary high performance natural energy blend of green coffee beans, yerba mate, coffee fruit extract and guarana as well as naturally sourced electrolytes from ocean minerals and 9 essential aminos, including BCAAs, to help with recovery. The entire product line was formulated with zero sugar, zero carbs, zero calories and no chemical preservatives, topped off with a unique mix of flavors.

Rodger Collins, KDP President of Direct Store Delivery, added, "We have partnered successfully with Lance in the past, most recently on CORE Hydration, and are excited to do so again on A Shoc. A Shoc's unique formula and creative brand positioning make it a compelling challenger in the market, and our network of company-owned and partner distributors will enable us to quickly build national distribution for this new brand."

A Shoc™'s modern formulations are complimented by a futuristic can design showcasing an iconic "A" trademark. Along with a fully modern approach to energy drinks, comes a modern way to market them, focusing on reaching consumers with creative messaging that resonates with their active lifestyles.

A Shoc™ will be rolling out with the full support of KDP's national distribution system ‪beginning in June.

