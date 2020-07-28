Serenity Mountain Foods, LLC Launches New Line of CBD Hot Cocoa Mixes

WARRENVILLE, Ill., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Serenity Mountain Foods, LLC, a new upstart within the flourishing CBD industry, recently announced the launch of its all new Hot Cocoa Mixes with CBD. The CBD Hot Cocoa Mixes come in three exciting flavors; Classic Blend, Madagascar Vanilla, and Spicy Aztec. Each box contains 5 individual serving pouches with 40 mg CBD per serving.

"We wanted to create a relaxing, flavorful, hot CBD drink mix that was easy for consumers to make and also fun and enjoyable for all occasions," said Robert Yoder, CEO, and one of the Company's co-founders. "It was also very important to us to use simple, high-quality, natural ingredients in our mixes as we observed lots of drinks and other related offerings in the CBD marketplace contained very unnatural, artificial, and unappealing ingredients."

Drita Haziraj, Serenity Mountain Foods' other co-founder, noted that "by using odorless and tasteless CBD Isolate in our CBD Hot Cocoa Mixes, we were able to maintain the rich flavor of the cocoa as well as provide a price point that would make them an ideal entry level product for the new CBD user. It quickly became our number 1 product category."

Customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive from the experienced CBD consumers as well as from CBD first-timers. As with the Company's other CBD products, the CBD Hot Cocoa Mixes contain no THC and are third-party independent laboratory tested to assess quality and purity.

Serenity Mountain Foods new Hot Cocoa Mixes with CBD are available on the Company's ecommerce website and at its retail location in Aurora, Illinois; wholesale opportunities are also welcome.

To learn more, visit https://serenitymountainfoods.com/

About Serenity Mountain Foods, LLC

The Company specializes in CBD infused foods and drink mixes as well as Premium Broad Spectrum CBD Oil Tinctures. Simple Ingredients. Quality CBD. CBD that Tastes Great!

