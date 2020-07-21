Self-Distributed, Award-Winning Tequila Company Attacks Another Category with Unique Mezcal Blend

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The first half of 2020 has thrown small businesses quite the curve ball, but in an era that enables big innovation to take on big money, this independent brand found a foothold strong enough to keep its offensive posture.

Nosotros Tequila made history at its spirits competition debut just three years ago and launched a just-as-unique mezcal for summer.

"We didn't want to enter the category just because there's room in the market. We're here to keep the integrity of a small-batch craft, while introducing innovation under the same principles that empowered our tequila in a crowded space." - Michael Arbanas, CFO and Co-Founder

This product release will soon make Nosotros Tequila one of few brands to take on multiple agave spirits categories, and arguably, the only one doing both "right." Don't believe us? Nosotros' original invitation to all skeptics remains…

"We understand what we're doing is different, but in a craft-ready market more focused on quality over quantity, different is what this juice needs. If you've never had our premium blend of agaves, just try it."

- Carlos Soto, CEO and Founder

The Product

Introducing Nosotros Mezcal – made with a unique blend of Espadín, Tobalá, and love. The combination of flavors creates a balance between apricot and citrus surrounded by an earthy campfire finish; Nosotros Mezcal is as different and delicious as its agave-derived cousin, Nosotros Tequila.

42% ALC./VOL. | 100% MAGUEY | 750ML

Nosotros Mezcal can be found at the following retailers: TBD

Get it first on nosotrostequila.com (shipping nationwide starting July 28th)

About The Brand

Nosotros is a small-batch agave spirits brand that marries the pura vida lifestyle of Costa Rica with the rebel spirit of Mexico, blending them under the California sun. The name "Nosotros" (us/we in English) is derived from the experience of enjoying the better things in life with family, friends and loved ones. Their purpose is to create premium-quality agave spirits that bring people together to celebrate authentic moments and drive toward a common good.

The "World's Best-Tasting Tequila" and Double Gold award-winning spirit is the result of blending agave from two separate regions to create a taste profile that is unique, balanced and delicious. Nosotros' sustainably sourced highland agaves give the tequila its sweet, citrusy introduction, while lowland agaves bring an herbal finish — truly one of a kind.

Nosotros Now

Nosotros Tequila is available in over 600 retailers in California as well as on nosotrostequila.com (shipping nationwide). Its new ventures in 2020 include a product release and expansion into Nosotros-ready markets like New York and Nevada.

To learn more about Nosotros Tequila, please visit nosotrostequila.com or follow Nosotros on Instagram.

Press Contact:

Kiana Nicio

kiana@nosotrostequila.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/self-distributed-award-winning-tequila-company-attacks-another-category-with-unique-mezcal-blend-301097502.html

SOURCE Nosotros Life and Spirits