Selena Quintanilla fans: If you were unable to snag the limited-edition tote bag that crashed H-E-B’s website in March, you’re in luck. For the second year in a row, Stripes convenience store is honoring the Mexican-American singer-model with two new BPA-free collectible cups that will be sold in Texas and Louisiana on Saturday, April 7 beginning at 9 a.m. while supplies last. The commemorative “Queen of Tejano” tumblers are priced at $2.99, and customers may purchase up to four each.

Quintanilla — famous in the ‘90s for songs including “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” and “Como la Flor” — was fatally shot by her former manager in 1995 when she 23 years old. A portion of the cup sales will benefit a charity named in her memory — the Selena Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides children with resources to complete school, learn family values, and attend music camp.

The late entertainer’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, worked with Stripes to design the limited-time-only plastic cups. One variety incorporates a watercolor painting by New York-based artist Santi Siguenza that is also the official logo for this year’s Fiesta de La Flor event — a music festival celebrating the life and legacy of Selena. The annual 2-day concert takes place in her hometown and resting place, Corpus Christi, Texas.

Our limited-edition Selena cups will be available at #Stripes this Sat 4/7 at 9am. Customers can line-up as early as 8am. Learn more athttps://t.co/WOMiVZQJoz #SelenaStripesCup pic.twitter.com/laTBhw8lbW — Stripes (@stripesstores) April 2, 2018

Fans who are unable to purchase the cup at Stripes on April 7 will have another chance to do so during Fiesta de La Flor on April 13 and April 14 at the Laredo Taco Company food truck located at Stripes La Plaza on the festival grounds. Customers are limited to one cup each.

If the cups prove as successful as H-E-B's limited-time-only release of $2 Selena totes, they won't be available for long. Every single one of the reusable bags were claimed in-store and online within six hours.