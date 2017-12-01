Selección Del Fundador Volume II: Casa Noble Tequila Expands Luxury Portfolio With Limited Edition $1,499 Bottle

Award Winning Tequila Brand, Casa Noble Continues to Revolutionize Tequila with a New, Limited Edition Reserve

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casa Noble announced the latest addition to its extensive portfolio of first class tequilas. Casa Noble Selección del Fundador Volume II is a triple distilled, extra añejo, which has been aged for eight years in new Taransaud 114-liter French white oak barrels to impeccably develop its complex, elegant character.

Available December 1, with only 300 bottles available worldwide, the luxury limited-edition Casa Noble Selección del Fundador Volume II celebrates Casa Noble's rich history and the always forward-looking vision of the brand's founder and maestro tequilero, Jose "Pepe" Hermosillo, as well as his creativity and expertise. Selección del Fundador Volume II is certified organic, and has been made with 100% Blue Weber agave plants, originally planted in 1997 to commemorate the founding of Casa Noble.

"My desire is to take tequila to the next level, to see what it can be," adds Jose "Pepe" Hermosillo. "Selección del Fundador Volume II is an exquisite spirit showcasing our philosophy that making exceptional tequila is truly a noble pursuit. This tequila has been 20 years in the making, I hope people can enjoy sharing this treasured creation with us."

The liquid itself is a warm, harmonious spirit full of character and elegant complexity. The French white oak barrels impart a rich amber color with a savory and silky mouth feel. Intricate aromas of cooked agave layered with chocolate, butter, and vanilla give way to subtle notes of dried fruit, sweet flowers, and cinnamon to enhance the experience like no other.

Recently named "Tequila Producer of the Year" at the 2016 International Spirits Challenge, Casa Noble is one of the few certified organic and kosher tequilas on the market today. The product is made in small batches and always triple distilled - going beyond industry standards. Selección del Fundador Volume II is no exception and has an MSRP of $1,499.00.

About Casa Noble Tequila

A renowned boutique distillery, Casa Noble represents the pride, passion, and quality commitment of more than 200 years and over 7 generations of tequila production. The Casa Noble family of estate-grown, organic tequilas - Crystal, Reposado, and Anejo - has a rich history that has earned them a position as one of the finest ultra-premium spirits portfolios in the world. Its agave is harvested from private family estates – boasting over 6,500 acres of land and more than one million blue agave plants – and then distilled at the famed La Cofradia distillery. Casa Noble's handcrafted tequilas are exported to over 23 countries worldwide. Constellation Brands, Inc. owns and markets Casa Noble.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B) is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Constellation is a Fortune 500® company and one of the top performing stocks in the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index. Constellation is the No. 3 beer company in the U.S. with high-end, iconic imported brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra and Pacifico. The company's beer portfolio also includes Ballast Point, one of the most awarded craft brewers in the U.S. In addition, Constellation is the world's leader in premium wine, selling great brands that people love, including Robert Mondavi, Clos du Bois, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mark West, Franciscan Estate, Ruffino and Jackson-Triggs. The company's premium spirits brands include SVEDKA Vodka and Casa Noble Tequila.

Based in Victor, N.Y., the company believes that industry leadership involves a commitment to brand building, our trade partners, the environment, our investors and to consumers around the world who choose our products when celebrating big moments or enjoying quiet ones. Founded in 1945, Constellation has grown to become a significant player in the beverage alcohol industry with more than 100 brands in its portfolio, sales in approximately 100 countries, about 40 facilities and approximately 9,000 talented employees. We express our company vision: to elevate life with every glass raised. To learn more, visit www.cbrands.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seleccion-del-fundador-volume-ii-casa-noble-tequila-expands-luxury-portfolio-with-limited-edition-1499-bottle-300565309.html

SOURCE Casa Noble Tequila