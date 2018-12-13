Seedlip, The World's First Distilled Non-Alcoholic Spirit, Announces Pop Up Bar In Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse - LAX

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The month of January will see Seedlip & Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse partner with some of the most influential Bartenders in Los Angeles to curate bespoke non-alcoholic cocktails for Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse guests, with the launch of a pop-up bar.

Founded by Ben Branson in the English countryside to solve the dilemma of 'What to drink when you're not drinking'®, Seedlip launched in London in late 2015 and earlier this year opened their first US office in Los Angeles to continue pioneering the global explosion of the non-alcoholic movement.

Using the three non-alcoholic spirits in the range, Seedlip Spice 94, Seedlip Garden 108 & newest Seedlip Grove 42, the new menu will consist of cocktails crafted by Harvard & Stone, Bibo Ergo Sum, Broken Shaker, Inko Nito & Malibu Beach Inn.

From January 21-27th, the Virgin Atlantic LAX Clubhouse will offer varied health & wellness programs featuring guest shifts & masterclasses from top industry bartenders and follows the recent announcement of Seedlip cocktails now served across all cabins on all Virgin Atlantic flights.

Founder Ben Branson says: "So proud to be partnering with some of Los Angeles' most talented Bartenders to offer grown-up alcohol-free serves to passengers who are looking for proper adult options when they're travelling."

Virgin Atlantic's Food and Beverage Manager, Mark Murphy says: "Virgin Atlantic is always on the lookout for new and exciting ways to bring innovation to our customers. With the popularity of the no-alcohol cocktail movement, we have been keen to find a way to bring this to life for our guest and teaming up with Seedlip is the perfect partnership. Together we will lead the way to create a world class experience by partnering with some of the most exclusive bars in LA and delivering our passengers a selection of zero alcohol alternatives in our LAX Clubhouse."

As an ode to the post-holiday season, each of the participating establishments will feature their respective Seedlip cocktails on menu & invite Angelenos to partake in the Seedlip cheer throughout the month of January.

About Seedlip

Seedlip is a nature company on a mission to solve the dilemma of 'what to drink when you're not drinking®' with the world's first distilled non-alcoholic spirits.

Seedlip founder, Ben Branson created Seedlip with a vision to bring together his mother's 300 year farming heritage and his father's brand design expertise to offer a complex and sophisticated adult alternative.

Seedlip is available across 25x cities, served in 8/10 best cocktail bars in the world, over 250+ Michelin * star restaurants and sold in over 6,000 accounts globally.

For more information and serves, please visit http://www.seedlipdrinks-us.com or on Instagram at @Seedlipusa

About Virgin Atlantic Airways

Virgin Atlantic was founded by entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson 34 years ago with innovation and customer service at its core. Today Virgin Atlantic carries 5.5 million customers annually, and was recently named the UK's favorite long haul carrier by Skytrax, Best Transatlantic Airline at the British Travel Awards 2017 and one of the Top 5 Airlines in the World by Airline Ratings. Headquartered in London, Virgin Atlantic employs over 10,000 people worldwide and operates a fleet of 47 aircraft serving 25 destinations across four continents. Alongside joint venture partner Delta Air Lines they operate a leading transatlantic network - offering up to 38 flights per day between the UK and US with onward connections to over 200 US and international cities. In 2019 Virgin Atlantic will take delivery of their first Airbus A350-1000 aircraft - helping to transform the fleet into one of the quietest and most fuel efficient in the sky.

For more information visit: www.virginatlantic.com or via twitter @virginatlantic

NOTES TO EDITORS:

Location:

Los Angeles International Airport

Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse, Terminal 2

Seedlip Pop-up Bar January 21st – 27th

On January 21st & 27th from 12-2pm – Yoga Instructor Mychal Prieto will guide guests through relaxation, meditation & stress relieving techniques.

@mychalangelo

As of January 21-27th, all cocktails below will be served within Virgin Atlantic LAX Clubhouse as well as within the following establishments throughout the month of January:

Harvard & Stone

'Razor's Edge'

Seedlip Spice 94|Pomegranate|Marcona Almond|Lemon|Bay Leaf

http://harvardandstone.com

Bibo Ergo Sum

'Bid Well Spin'

Seedlip Grove 42|Fresh Lemon Juice|Cherry & Mint|Seltzer

https://www.biboergosumla.com/

Broken Shaker

'The Realness'

Seedlip Spice 94|Seedlip Grove 42|Nowness Nya Tea|Cranberry|Lemon|Soda

https://freehandhotels.com/los-angeles/broken-shaker/

Inko Nito

'Kuro'

Seedlip Garden 108|Raspberry & Rice Vinegar Soda

https://inkonitorestaurant.com

Malibu Beach Inn

'No Booze Cruise'

Seedlip Spice 94|NA Falernum|Passionfruit|Hibiscus|Grapefruit

https://www.malibubeachinn.com/

E-commerce

Cocktail Courier will curate a dedicated "Dry January Kit" for the month of January

https://www.cocktailcourier.com/

'Spice MartiNO'

2 oz Seedlip Spice 94

2 tsp Verjus (White Grape Juice)

1tsp of Olive Brine

