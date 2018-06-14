Secret Shopper Concept For Service Industry Takes Stealth Approach To Thwart Eager Yelpers

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Newly launched Food and Beverage Intelligence offers a proactive solution for the hospitality industry to combat online criticism that can affect sales.

The brainchild of entrepreneur Robert Watman, FBI objectively investigates bars, restaurants, nightclubs and hotels and analyzes the factors that influence the guest experience—especially those most often cited by both professional and amateur reviewers on popular online review sites.

"Three out of four consumers turn to an online review site when they are looking for a place to eat," says Watman. "I want to help the bar or restaurant before someone's witty critique sends potential customers to a competitor."

The new approach to an age-old problem doesn't stop there. Watman uses every tool available to evaluate front-of-house operations, applying a mix of direct observation and undercover surveillance to a unique skillset honed across years in the industry. Decades after he began his career on the frontlines as a bartender, he brings to bear branding expertise and operational savvy that led to the successful creation and ownership of a chain of 30 wildly popular restaurants and nightclubs.

Among the first nationwide concept clubs, running Culture Club, Polly Esther's and Nerve Ana to the satisfaction of 50,000 guests every weekend gave Watman first-hand experience overcoming the challenges of maintaining standards across brands with multiple locations. He learned the harsh lesson that covert visits were sometimes the only way to pinpoint problems.

"I once found managers opening on a day we were supposed to be closed using a fake register, and pocketing the cash," said Watman.

Clients who can't go 'undercover' themselves typically find the third-party point-of-view enlightening but Watman doesn't feel that a dizzying number of evaluation points included in the tailored reports provided by FBI are particularly helpful without a detailed plan of action. During the company's proprietary, hands-on implementation phase, the FBI team works with an establishment's staff to rectify detected issues under real circumstances. The program even includes a series of unannounced surprise evaluations.

Instead of reading a complaint on TripAdvisor, managers receive a message in their inbox identifying budding issues. Sometimes video footage is included to depict service offenses and provide clients a fuller picture of volume, atmosphere and noise levels. FBI also employs new Truepic™ technology to certify visits with time, date and location information providing confidence in every report.

About Truepic

In a world where seeing is not always believing, Truepic is the mobile app for businesses and consumers to verify an image's authenticity. Truepic's patented technology acts as a notary for digital photos, driving confidence among consumers and businesses that a shared photo has not been altered in any way. Founded in San Diego, CA, in 2016, TRUEPIC is led by serial entrepreneurs Craig Stack and Jeff McGregor and is backed by leading investors and advisors. More information can be found at www.truepic.com

Visit www.foodbeverageintelligence.com for information.

Contact: Denise Sullivan, 1-305-804-3026, denise@foodbeverageintelligence.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/secret-shopper-concept-for-service-industry-takes-stealth-approach-to-thwart-eager-yelpers-300666272.html

SOURCE Food and Beverage Intelligence