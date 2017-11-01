Seattle Wine and Food Experience Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Tickets are now on sale for Seattle magazine's three-day celebration of food and wine on February 22-24, 2018

SEATTLE, Nov. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seattle Wine and Food Experience WEEKEND will return on February 22-24, 2018 with an itinerary of three unique epicurean events. The tenth annual weekend of local feasting and tasting includes Comfort (Thursday, Feb. 22), POP! Bubbles & Seafood (Friday, Feb. 23) and the ever-popular Grand Tasting (Saturday, Feb. 24).

The 10th Anniversary of Seattle Wine and Food Experience promises to bring exciting changes to the event. The Grand Tasting will be held at the newly remodeled Bell Harbor International Conference Center, providing a fresh environment for the weekend's flagship event. The Grand Tasting will celebrate ten years of SWFE by highlighting ten Seattle food trends selected by Seattle magazine. An enhanced VIP Experience will feature luxury swag bags, chef demonstrations, premium tastings and more.

Three days of feasting each offer unique experiences. The newest addition, Comfort, kicks off the weekend on Thursday, February 22 at Sodo Park. Cozy up with Seattle's best feel-good foods and crafty brews from mac and cheese to burgers, beer, cider and more! Indulge on sweet and savory bites from local gastropubs and taverns while sipping on a diverse array of craft beverages.

Held at the glamorous McCaw Hall on Friday, February 23, Pop! Bubbles & Seafood highlights Pacific Northwest seafood for a quintessential Seattle experience. Top culinary talent will prepare fresh and sustainable seafood including oysters, salmon, crab and more. The evening will feature more than 30 sparkling wines from around the world including: west coast sparkling wines, Spanish cava, champagne and Italian prosecco plus seafood-friendly white wines and reserve reds.

The Seattle Wine and Food Experience Grand Tasting finds a new home at Bell Harbor International Conference Center to wrap up the weekend on Saturday, February 24, featuring more than 25 chefs, 100 wineries and dozens of beer, cider and spirits purveyors. Seattle magazine's food and wine editors have narrowed in on ten dining trends that will form the framework of the Grand Tasting, creating a unique discovery experience for guests. Each chef will serve up their interpretation of a trend, and guests will have the opportunity to vote on their favorite. Trends include:

Noodle Nation

Ramen, pad thai, pho, oh my!

Eat Your Veggies

Listen to your mother – veggies can be delicious

Backyard BBQ

Meat – it's what's for dinner

Order up! Diner Grub

Burgers, fries and all your greasy spoon favorites

Island Vibes

Escape the grey with island flavors

Pizza Heaven

Answer the existential question: Thin crust or deep dish?

Nacho Average Tacos

Why just have one?

Bottomless Brunch

It's more than just avocado toast

Catch of the Day

Seattle's claim to fame straight from the sea

Boozy sweets

Desserts + booze – enough said

Details:

Comfort

Where:

Sodo Park (3200 1st Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98134)

When:

Thursday, February 22, 2018

Hours:

6 – 9pm

Price:

$55

POP! Bubbles and Seafood

Where:

McCaw Hall (321 Mercer Street, Seattle, WA 98109)

When:

Friday, February 23, 2018

Hours:

6 - 9pm

Price:

$85

Seattle Wine and Food Experience - Grand Tasting

Where:

Bell Harbor International Conference Center (2211 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98121)

When:

Saturday, February 24, 2018

Hours:

VIP: 1 - 5pm / General Admission: 2 - 5pm

Price:

VIP: $110

Early Bird General Admission (November 1-15): $65

General Admission (after November 15): $75

The SWFE Weekend Pass package includes tickets to all three events plus VIP at the Grand Tasting ($220).

Tickets are on sale now at www.seattlewineandfoodexperience.com.

This is a 21 and older event, all admitted must have a valid I.D.

About Seattle Wine and Food Experience Weekend

The Seattle Wine and Food Experience Weekend is an incredible showcase of food, beverage and lifestyle that brings the pages of Seattle magazine to life. More than 275 leading wine brands, craft brewers, cider makers, distillers and chefs participate in the weekend. Gourmet bites from artisan restaurants, farmers and food purveyors highlight the Northwest's diversity of flavors. For a complete list of participating vendors and the wide variety of products to sample at this year's event, please visit the website at www.seattlewineandfoodexperience.com.

About Seattle magazine

For more than 50 years, Seattle magazine has chronicled the life and dynamic changes of one of the most innovative, forward-thinking cities in the United States. With a readership of more than 191,000 and a circulation of 46,000, it's the most subscribed-to city magazine in Washington state, connecting locals and newcomers to the best local food, travel, wine, beer, spirits, design, arts, culture, people, businesses and tech the region offers. Seattle magazine is published by Minneapolis-based Tiger Oak Publications which also publishes Seattle Business, Seattle Bride and custom publications locally as well as dozens of other titles across the country. Learn more at seattlemag.com and at tigeroak.com.

Twitter: @seattlewinefood Facebook: /seattlewineandfoodexperience

Instagram: /seattlewinefood

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lauren Madeja, Seattle magazine, 206.452.2977 / lauren.madeja@tigeroak.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seattle-wine-and-food-experience-celebrates-10th-anniversary-300546923.html

SOURCE Seattle magazine