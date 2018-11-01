Seattle Wine and Food Experience Adds New Event to 2019 Lineup

Tickets are now on sale for Seattle magazine's four-day festival of food and wine on February 21-24, 2019

SEATTLE, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seattle Wine and Food Experience WEEKEND will return on February 21-24, 2019 with an itinerary of not three, but four unique epicurean events. The eleventh annual weekend of local tasting includes Comfort (Thursday, Feb. 21), POP! Bubbles & Seafood (Friday, Feb. 22), the ever-popular Grand Tasting (Saturday, Feb. 23), and a brand-new addition: Sunday Supper (Sunday, Feb. 24).

Four days of feasting each offer unique experiences. Comfort kicks off the weekend on Thursday, February 21 at Sodo Park. Guests will cozy up with Seattle's best feel-good foods and crafty brews from mac and cheese to burgers to fried chicken. Indulge on sweet and savory bites from local gastropubs and taverns while sipping on craft beer, cider and spirits.

Pop! Bubbles & Seafood finds a new home at The Sanctuary, Downtown's most glamorous new venue on Friday, February 22, highlighting Pacific Northwest seafood for a quintessential Seattle experience. Top culinary talent will prepare fresh and sustainable seafood including fresh shucked oysters, salmon, crab and more. The evening will feature more than 30 sparkling wines from around the world including: west coast sparkling wines, Spanish cava, French champagne and Italian prosecco plus seafood-friendly white wines and reserve reds.

The flagship Seattle Wine and Food Experience Grand Tasting will take place at Bell Harbor International Conference Center on Saturday, February 23, featuring more than 30 chefs, 100 wineries and dozens of beer, spirit and specialty food purveyors. New this year, the Grand Tasting will feature a Seattle Magazine Lounge where you can taste a selection of the '100 Best Things to Eat in Seattle' featured in the February issue of the magazine as well as winners of the annual Washington Wine and Beer Awards.

And finally, to wrap up the weekend with a unique new addition, Sunday Supper will take place on Sunday, February 24 at Block 41. A curated list of Seattle's top chefs will come together to create a once-in-a-lifetime dinner experience, with each chef serving up an inspired course as part of an epic immersive meal. This will be the most high-end event of the SWFE weekend, with guests enjoying a prix fixe, multi-course meal along with wine and cocktail pairings in an intimate setting. After dinner, guests will get to take part in the "Chefs After Party" where they can mix and mingle with the chefs and producers along with music, late night snacks and a celebration to cheers a successful weekend.

The Seattle Wine and Food Experience is honored to benefit Northwest Harvest. Northwest Harvest is Washington state's only nonprofit food bank distributor with a network of more than 380 food banks, meal programs, and schools. Through this network, they provide more than 2 million meals every single month. The mission of Northwest Harvest is leading the fight for hungry people statewide to have access to nutritious food while respecting their dignity and promoting good health.

Event Details:

Comfort

Where:

Sodo Park (3200 1st Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98134)

When:

Thursday, February 21, 2019

Hours:

6 – 9pm

Price:

$55

POP! Bubbles and Seafood

Where:

The Sanctuary (811 5th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98104)

When:

Friday, February 22, 2019

Hours:

6 - 9pm

Price:

$85

Seattle Wine and Food Experience - Grand Tasting

Where:

Bell Harbor International Conference Center

(2211 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98121)

When:

Saturday, February 23, 2019

Hours:

VIP: 1 - 6pm / General Admission: 2 - 6pm

Price:

VIP: $135

Early Bird General Admission (November 1-15): $85

General Admission (after November 15): $95

Sunday Supper

Where:

Block 41 (115 Bell Street, Seattle, WA 98121)

When:

Sunday, February 24, 2019

Hours:

Supper: 5 - 8pm

Chefs After Party 8 – 10pm

Price:

$195

The SWFE Weekend Pass package includes tickets to Comfort, Pop! Bubbles and Seafood, and a VIP ticket for the Grand Tasting ($250). *Sunday Supper is not included in the weekend pass.

Tickets are on sale now at www.seattlewineandfoodexperience.com.

This is a 21 and older event, all admitted must have a valid I.D.

About Seattle Wine and Food Experience Weekend

The Seattle Wine and Food Experience Weekend is an incredible showcase of food, beverage and lifestyle that brings the pages of Seattle magazine to life. More than 275 leading wine brands, craft brewers, cider makers, distillers and chefs participate in the weekend. Gourmet bites from artisan restaurants, farmers and food purveyors highlight the Northwest's diversity of flavors. For a complete list of participating vendors and the wide variety of products to sample at this year's event, please visit the website at www.seattlewineandfoodexperience.com.

About Seattle magazine

For more than 50 years, Seattle magazine has chronicled the life and dynamic changes of one of the most innovative, forward-thinking cities in the United States. With a readership of more than 191,000 and a circulation of 46,000, it's the most subscribed-to city magazine in Washington state, connecting locals and newcomers to the best local food, travel, wine, beer, spirits, design, arts, culture, people, businesses and tech the region offers. Seattle magazine is published by Minneapolis-based Tiger Oak Publications which also publishes Seattle Business, Seattle Bride and custom publications locally as well as dozens of other titles across the country. Learn more at seattlemag.com and at tigeroak.com.

