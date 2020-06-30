Seagram's 7 Crown Joins Social Pledge to Rally Further Support for Bartending Community All Summer Long

Seagram's 7 Crown, along with the Diageo family of brands, is Giving Back to Bartenders and Donating more than $1.75 million through Diageo's #TipsFromHome Program

NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagram's 7 Crown has always been at home in dive bars, and now these local havens and their bartenders are facing unprecedented challenges. To show support as bars begin to re-open this summer, Seagram's 7 Crown is joining Diageo's #TipsFromHome social program, a movement providing the bartending community with ongoing financial relief.

As part of the initiative, Seagram's 7 Crown has teamed up with bartenders from across the country to mix up unique twists on the classic 7&7 cocktail through a social video series. These recipes tap into the spirit of ease, comfort and total lack of pretension we've missed from our neighborhood dives while they've been closed. In addition to walking through a unique 7&7 recipe, each bartender shares what dive bars mean to them.

Now, each time someone shares the brand's #TipsFromHome posts and tags up to seven friends, Seagram's 7 Crown & Diageo will donate $1 up to $1 million to the USBG Bartender Emergency Assistance Program. Through the #TipsFromHome program, the brand is helping hundreds of bartenders get back to work, while also pledging financial support to the USBG Bartender Emergency Assistance Fund. Seagram's 7 Crown hopes adults of legal age can join in raising a glass and tip the local bartenders they've missed seeing.

"Bartenders are truly the heart and soul of our favorite dive bars and it's important we continue to support this community. While we would normally celebrate National Dive Bar Day in July, we realize it will take more than one day to help our friends across the hospitality industry, so we'll be supporting them all summer long with #TipsFromHome," said Diageo Brand Director Jason Sorley. "We're hoping this program helps our friends in the hospitality industry, while giving loyal patrons an opportunity to raise a glass and support their favorite bars across the country for years to come."

Diageo first launched the #TipsFromHome program in April, giving people recipes to make delicious cocktails at-home, along with the ability to "tip" those in the bar and restaurant community who are in need across a selection of national and local charities. As part of the #TipsFromHome program, Seagram's 7 Crown partnered with five bartenders working at dive bars across the country, including St. Louis Bartender Meggan Hunott, Houston Bartender Kamikka McQueen, Indianapolis Bartender Alli King, Los Angeles Bartender Dorian Dorsey and Jacksonville Bartender Fernando Meza. You can find their take on the classic 7&7 on Seagram's Instagram.

Seagram's 7 Crown is a carefully blended American whiskey aged in oak with a rich and casual history. The whiskey shares a storied past with dive bars, as both have been an integral part of American drinking culture. To learn more about #TipsFromHome and the USBG Bartender Emergency Assistance Program, adults 21 and older can visit seagrams7.com or follow the #TipsFromHome conversation on social media.

No matter how you choose to celebrate dive bars re-opening this summer, Seagram's 7 Crown reminds you to always drink responsibly.

About Seagram's 7 Crown

Seagram's 7 Crown is an American icon with a rich heritage dating back to the 1930s. A blended American whiskey, Seagram's 7 Crown has a legacy of bringing people together through its easy-to-drink, smooth liquid. Seagram's 7 Crown is casual, approachable and has a taste profile that stands the test of time on its own and in its signature drink, the 7 & 7. For more information, visit seagrams7.com and follow us on Instagram @seagrams7. Seagram's 7 Crown encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Casamigos, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

Media Contacts

Jason Sorley

DIAGEO

Jason.D.Sorley@diageo.com

(203) 229-4002

Joe Clarkson

Taylor Strategy

JClarkson@taylorstategy.com

704-644-6912

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seagrams-7-crown-joins-social-pledge-to-rally-further-support-for-bartending-community-all-summer-long-301086095.html

SOURCE Seagram's 7 Crown