Scout & Cellar Introduces the World's First MIXABLE(TM), a Brand of Grape Wine for a Lighter Cocktail Experience

DALLAS, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scout & Cellar, the purveyors and pioneers of Clean-Crafted™ wine, introduce the world to the first MIXABLE, a new brand of lower-alcohol alternatives for cocktails. The first product to launch in this all-new brand is Wilderness Road, which delivers delightfully smooth flavor and refreshment to your favorite cocktails.

MIXABLE is tailor-made to reinvent your favorite beverages for a lighter, more refreshing cocktail experience that tastes amazing and goes down smooth. Consistent with our Clean-Crafted Commitment®, Wilderness Road tastes the way nature intended and is rigorously lab-tested to ensure it is free of synthetic pesticides, chemicals and added sugars.

MIXABLE brand beverages are created by combining fermented, carbon-purified white and rosé wines with a distilled neutral grape wine. This evokes a clean, fresh flavor that's perfect for cocktails or enjoying on the rocks.

Experience Wilderness Road with a simple splash of water and a squeeze of citrus over ice or create one of Scout & Cellar's specialty cocktails – Malone St. Mule, Pip's Paloma or the Scoutside Fizz, now available here.

Wilderness Road is available to discover now -- exclusively through Scout & Cellar online or with the assistance of Scout & Cellar Independent Consultants.

For more information about Scout & Cellar, please visit www.scoutandcellar.com or learn more at @scoutandcellar on Instagram and Facebook.

About Scout & Cellar

Founded in 2017, Scout & Cellar has challenged the wine world status quo by creating a higher standard for how it's made. Synthetic chemicals? Gone. Artificial ingredients? Also gone. The result is Clean-Crafted™ wine, a cleaner, more delicious option made simply and honestly. A company owned and led by a female 40-under-40 recipient, Scout & Cellar's mission is to be the steward of Clean-Crafted™ and the champion of happier, healthier living.

As the creators of Clean-Crafted™ wine, Scout & Cellar produces and delivers wines from vineyards all over the world. Discover how wine is supposed to taste. Grown naturally, bottled consciously.

