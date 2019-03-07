Scottish Kings "Farm to Bottle" Gin an Instant Winner

2019 launch garners 93 pts., Gold Medal and "Exceptional" rating



NEW YORK, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scottish Kings, an ultra-premium, limited-distribution gin distilled in the Scottish Highlands, introduced availability in New York City and Colorado in January 2019. Almost immediately the gin has been awarded an "Exceptional" 93 Point Gold Medal from The International Review of Spirits. ( http://www.tastings.com/Spirits-Review/Scottish-Kings-Highland-Dry-Gin-Scotland-92-Proof-03-01-2019.aspx )

Scottish Kings is distilled in small batches on a rural Highland farm using quality botanicals and the famously pure waters of Scotland. The founder, Randy Miller, is a career journalist from Boulder, Colorado, and formed Scottish Kings with one mission in mind: To create the most desirable gin in history while uniting those who value uncompromising quality, exquisite taste, and a gin as unique as its birthplace.

"Just like the sensibilities of the farm-to-table movement in the U.S.A., Scottish Kings is created on a small farm in the remote Scottish Highlands where the air comes off the Arctic Circle and the water is clean and pure," said Miller.

"The environment has a huge impact on the final product. After three years spent in recipe development, with a selection of unique botanicals (like basil and rose petal) and the use of a small 100 liter still, we got what we wanted – a gin that is pure and smooth with a balanced flavor profile.

"Many gins today are trying to be unique by being 'forward something'. Scottish Kings is the ultimate classic gin that is rooted in London Dry tradition but with the advantages of hand-crafted processes in the remote Highlands. That's why we call it Highland Dry."

Scottish Kings is now available in select luxury restaurants, bars, and spirit retailers in Colorado and New York. ( https://www.scottishkings.com/stockists )

"I've had tastings with hundreds of people, and not one has said anything except 'this is incredible,'" Miller said. "I'm confident everyone will love it, when they find it."

The Tastings.com International Review of Spirits is America's oldest annual international spirits competition and has been operated objectively for 26 years. It is a blind tasting, medal-based competition that awards based on a 100-point scale. Spirits are judged by trained staff joined by top spirits professionals and buyers from retailers and restaurants using a proven, consistent, proprietary methodology developed in collaboration with Cornell University.

