sbe Appoints Award Winning Mixologist Gui Jaroschy as Corporate Beverage Director of sbe's Disruptive Group Showcasing Continued Growth of sbe's Corporate Team and Commitment to Best in Class Operations In the Luxury Lifestyle Hospitality World

Jaroschy joins the culinary leadership team at Disruptive Group, sbe's restaurant division



NEW YORK, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- sbe , a leading international hospitality group that develops, manages and operates award-winning global hospitality brands, announces the appointment of award-winning mixologist Gui Jaroschy as Corporate Beverage Director of sbe's Disruptive Group. Jaroschy will oversee the beverage program across 175+ sbe properties globally.

Sam Nazarian, Founder & CEO of sbe states: "I am delighted to welcome the incredibly talented award-winning mixologist Gui Jaroschy to our team as Corporate Beverage Director and am looking forward to closely working with him to create an unforgettable mixology experience for our guests globally. Mixology is in the DNA of sbe and is an integral part of our properties from restaurants and hotels, lounges to our night and day clubs."

Gui Jaroschy, Corporate Beverage Director of sbe's Disruptive Group states: "I am beyond excited to join the team at SBE and Disruptive. We share what I believe is the most important factor in hospitality, a desire to create amazing experiences for our guests. With that starting point combined with the great spaces and great concepts in place, our possibilities are limitless."

Following the hiring of Chief Culinary Officer Martin Heierling, sbe is placing an immense focus on mixology at all of our properties and ensuring innovative and exciting beverage concepts remain a key part of sbe's unique offering. Based in Miami, Jaroschy will develop key products for guests and oversee the entire beverage program for all sbe properties. Miami is a key market for sbe with 37 sbe branded outposts comprised of 11 hotels, 13 restaurants and 13 mixology concepts and an active pipeline of over 15 additional venues to open over the next several years.

Born and raised in Austin, Texas, Jaroschy grew a love for food, drink, and hospitality at an early age. His culinary approach to cocktails features fresh ingredients, efficient methods, and drinks that are as pleasing to the eye as they are to the palate. Jaroschy will be responsible for innovating the cocktail offerings of all Disruptive Group properties around the world. His creativity and inventiveness will bring a truly incredible dining experience to sbe's award winning mixology brands, which include Dandelyan, S Bar, Dohney Room, Monkey Bar and SAAM.

Jaroschy joins sbe with numerous accolades including being awarded Food and Wine Magazine "10 Best New Mixologists" in 2015, StarChefs Rising Star Mixologist in 2016, Miami New Times Bartender of the Year in 2016, Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award: Best American Hotel Bar in 2015 & 2017, James Beard Semi-Finalist in 2013 and 2014 for Best Bar Program, and Drinks International 50 Best Bars in the World in 2014-2017. Jaroschy comes to sbe's Disruptive Group with over 15 years of industry experience, most recently focusing his work in Miami, working with Broken Shaker.

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with AccorHotels, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 29 hotels and over 180 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2019. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, HYDE Hotel & Residences, and The House of Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, HYDE Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room, Nightingale, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com.

Press contact: Devan Pucci, SBE@autumncommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sbe-appoints-award-winning-mixologist-gui-jaroschy-as-corporate-beverage-director-of-sbes-disruptive-group-showcasing-continued-growth-of-sbes-corporate-team-and-commitment-to-best-in-class-operations-in-the-luxury-lifestyle-hos-300825077.html

SOURCE sbe