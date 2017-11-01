Say "Yes" to NEW Yesway Signature Blends Coffee!

Savor the delicious flavors with Free Coffee Fridays during the month of Joe-vember(TM)

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Something new is brewing at Yesway! The fast growing convenience store chain today announced the launch of its new Yesway Signature Blends Coffee.

Yesway's three new Signature Blends – House Blend, Breakfast Blend, and Dark Roast – were deemed "customer's choice", having been selected by Yesway customers after extensive in-market taste testing. All varieties are made with 100% Arabica beans, and brewed fresh, fast and enjoyable at Yesway stores every day.

In celebration of Joe-vember™, and to make it even easier for everyone to savor the new flavors of Yesway Signature Blends Coffee, Yesway is offering its customers Free Coffee Fridays during the month of November. Coffee lovers are invited to stop in to their local Yesway store* on November 3rd, November 10th, November 17th, and November 24th for a free any-size coffee, available all day. And, Yesway Rewards members will also receive a free Maple Breakfast Scrambler Roller Bite on Free Coffee Fridays, as a special thanks from Yesway.

"Now there are even more reasons to visit Yesway stores with our new Yesway Signature Blends Coffee," said Brian Trout, Senior Vice President of Operations, of Yesway. "Our customers asked us for great tasting coffee and we are proud to be serving the best tasting coffee around and we encourage everyone to visit us on Free Coffee Fridays during the month of November. Come on in to Yesway, pour yourself a cup of joe, and savor all of our delicious, new Signature Blends Coffee flavors."

To support the launch of its new line of Signature Blends Coffee, Yesway will also be donating free Signature Blends Coffee to Iowa-based veterans' organizations and first responder units throughout November.

For more information about Yesway and to find a Yesway store near you, visit www.Yesway.com/locations. Follow Yesway on Facebook and Twitter at @YeswayStores.

*At participating Iowa Yesway locations

About Yesway – BW Gas & Convenience, d/b/a Yesway, is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, and was named a "2017 Chain to Watch" by Convenience Store Decisions. Yesway plans to acquire, improve and rebrand 500 convenience stores in selected regions of the United States over the next several years. For more information on Yesway, please visit the company's website at www.yesway.com.

