Savagewood Brewing Safeguards Beverage Inventory with IoT Monitoring Solution from CalAmp and DCS

Glycol chiller temperature monitoring and alert system offers Savagewood a practical solution to assure beverage quality and safety

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a technology solutions pioneer transforming the global connected economy, today announced that Savagewood Brewing Company has implemented a glycol chiller temperature monitoring solution that ensures beverage quality and freshness to avoid spoilage and potential revenue loss. Direct Communication Solutions (DCS), a CalAmp Channel Partner, created the glycol chiller solution using CalAmp telematics devices.

While most temperature monitoring systems are created for large companies, the DCS solution is tailored for small to medium businesses (SMBs) to be cost-effective as a quick plug-and-play installation that takes about 15 minutes. The glycol temperature sensor solution monitors and controls temperature thereby preventing thousands of dollars in damage and revenue loss from potential temperature fluctuations and system failures. Key components of the solution are a CalAmp asset tracking device, temperature sensors and a messaging application that sends alerts via text message and/or email to notify staff immediately of a system malfunction or when temperatures exceed established thresholds.

Savagewood Brewing Company, a small brewery in California, deployed the solution after experiencing substantial inventory and revenue loss from a major malfunction of their chiller equipment. The glycol monitoring system enabled them to avoid potential future losses totaling tens of thousands of dollars. The company was recently announced as a finalist for the Internet of Things SuperNova awards based on their implementation of the solution.

"Before implementing the glycol chilling solution, we had no way of knowing about a system failure, and more importantly did not have access to information to take action to avoid an inventory loss," said Darrel Brown, founder and owner, Savagewood Brewery. "Today, I have peace of mind knowing I will get alerted in the event of an equipment malfunction. Having a reliable monitoring system not only preserves my perishable inventory but it also protects my overall brand and customer experience."

In addition to avoiding financial loss, the solution can help businesses keep records and generate reports as proof of adhering to food temperature safety standards. These audit trails can be a useful tool for managing the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) programs required by the FDA.

"Most restaurants use glycol chillers to control the temperature of refrigerated storage systems and meet food safety standards, but a malfunction of that equipment can cost them severely," said Chris Bursey, president, Direct Communication Solutions. "We're helping craft breweries and restaurants protect their highest-margin products, the safety of their customers, and their brand."

The devices and temperature sensors are also equipped with programmable conditional setting functions to monitor the chiller equipment and detect humidity and water leaks. Staff can be notified if a door has been open for too long or be alerted through a panic button if someone is trapped inside.

"Time and time again, we see a great partner like DCS reimagine the possibilities of IoT technology to create new solutions that address their customers' largest pain-points and accelerate the greater connected economy," said Carl Burrow, senior vice president of global sales at CalAmp. "This is a shining example of how IoT can fill the connectivity gap between equipment and machines and deliver benefits for all types of businesses both large and small."

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a technology solutions pioneer transforming the global connected economy. We help reinvent businesses and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software applications, scalable cloud services, and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets, cargo, companies, cities and people. We call this The New How, powering autonomous IoT interaction, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing resource utilization, and improving road safety. CalAmp is headquartered in Irvine, California and has been publicly traded since 1983. LoJack is a wholly owned subsidiary of CalAmp. For more information on CalAmp, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

CalAmp and the CalAmp logo are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries, and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/savagewood-brewing-safeguards-beverage-inventory-with-iot-monitoring-solution-from-calamp-and-dcs-300741017.html

SOURCE CalAmp