Sarah Jessica Parker Joins Stella Artois and Water.org to "Pour it Forward®" and Help End the Global Water Crisis

Parker pays homage to her iconic role as Carrie Bradshaw, Encouraging Americans to Change Up Their Usual Drink and Grab a Stella Artois to Help Provide Access to Clean Water for Someone in Need

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella Artois and Water.org co-founders Matt Damon and Gary White are rallying America to "Pour it Forward®" by choosing Stella Artois to help end the global water crisis – and they're challenging some famous friends to spread the word, starting with Sarah Jessica Parker. "Pour it Forward®" is Stella Artois' take on the goodwill trend of "Pay it Forward" – where enjoying a Stella Artois triggers a donation to Water.org to help provide access to clean water for someone living without it.

Sarah Jessica Parker will pay homage to her iconic role of Carrie Bradshaw to underscore that the simple act of changing your usual drink to a Stella Artois can help make an impact. In a fun spin on the Sex and the City opening bus scene, we see what might happen if Carrie were to change up her usual drink of choice, a Cosmo, in favor of a Stella Artois. The spot was created by Mother New York.

"Enjoying Stella Artois helps provide access to clean water for someone in need," said Sarah Jessica Parker. "If Carrie was made aware of this important and fantastic partnership and initiative, I'm sure she wouldn't waste a beat putting down her Cosmo and opting for a Stella, and I know that she would encourage all of her friends and audience to do the same."

Stella Artois and Water.org are also debuting a new video featuring Water.org co-founder Matt Damon, who shares how simple it is to help change someone's life. A beer is slowly poured into a Stella Artois chalice, triggering adjacent images of taps turning on in the developing world to represent the impact this small action can have around the globe.

"Through our partnership with Stella Artois we have already helped change millions of lives, and we have the opportunity to change millions more," said Water.org co-founder Matt Damon. "That's why we're asking people to 'Pour it Forward®' and help give access to clean water... simply by enjoying a Stella Artois."

It's easy to get involved. For a limited time, every Stella Artois helps provide access to clean water for someone living without it*:

Every six-pack sold gives access to 6 months of clean water for one person in the developing world.

Every twelve-pack sold gives access to 12 months of clean water for one person in the developing world.

Every pour (or bottle) sold at bars and restaurants gives access to 1 month of clean water for one person in the developing world.

MILLIONS OF LIVES CHANGED, AMBITIONS TO CHANGE MILLIONS MORE

Since 2015, Stella Artois has helped Water.org provide more than 1.7 million people in the developing world with access to clean water, but the brand needs the help of people everywhere to reach their goal of providing 3.5 million people in the developing world with long-term, sustainable access to clean water by 2020 through its partnership with the organization.

"This is just the beginning for 'Pour it Forward®' as we launch the program in a big way," said Lara Krug, Vice President, Stella Artois. "Sarah Jessica Parker is the first, but we'll be recruiting other familiar faces to help spark a movement of people choosing Stella Artois in order to help make a difference."

For millions around the world, access to funds stands between them and safe water and sanitation in their home. Water.org found that when given an opportunity to pay for water improvements with loans, families opt to finance long-term solutions versus struggle day-to-day to find that next liter of water. Water.org is now a leader in developing market-driven financial solutions to the global water crisis.

"Our partnership with Stella Artois continues to offer easy ways for people to get involved and change lives," said Gary White, Co-founder, Water.org. "The simplicity of taking action, coupled with Water.org's powerful solutions, enables us to make an even greater impact worldwide as we work towards the ultimate vision of providing access to safe water and sanitation for all."

BUILDING A BETTER WORLD, AT HOME AND ABROAD

As part of the Anheuser-Busch family of brands, the partnership between Stella Artois and Water.org builds on the company's long-standing commitment to creating a cleaner and more sustainable world for future generations. Anheuser-Busch drives progress across their supply chain to reduce environmental impact, preserve natural resources and act as a strong partner to their local communities. The company works closely with partners like Water.org to ensure their commitments and programs drive meaningful change for the environment and contribute to a shared objective of a better world.

Join us and "Pour it Forward®" by purchasing Stella Artois, and spreading the word on social using #PourItForward. For more information on "Pour it Forward®" other ways to get involved, visit StellaArtois.com/Water. Enjoy Stella. Give water. Change lives.

To download additional assets, please visit the Anheuser-Busch Newsroom.

About Stella Artois

Stella Artois® is part of a Belgian brewing tradition dating back to 1366. It is the No. 1 selling Belgian beer in the world and is present in 95 countries. Stella Artois is a bottom filtered, blonde pilsner. It is thirst quenching with a malty middle and crisp finish delivering a full flavour and a hint of bitterness. Stella Artois is best enjoyed served between 3 and 5 degree Celsius and should be served in the unique Stella Artois Chalice according to the 9-Step Pouring Ritual to guarantee a perfect experience of this gold standard lager. Visit www.stellaartois.com for more information.

About Water.org

Water.org is an international nonprofit organization that has positively transformed more than 16 million lives around the world with access to safe water and sanitation. Founded by Gary White and Matt Damon, Water.org pioneers market-driven financial solutions to the global water crisis. For more than 25 years, we've been providing women hope, children health, and families a future. Learn more at www.water.org.

POUR IT FORWARD® is a U.S. registered trademark owned by Vinternational Imports, Ltd. and is used with permission.

