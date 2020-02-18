Santa Margherita USA announces its Appointment as U.S. Importer for Masi Agricola

Masi Agricola joins the acclaimed importer's Italian portfolio of wines

MIAMI, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Margherita USA has agreed to enter into a distribution agreement with Masi Agricola. Effective April 1, 2020 Santa Margherita USA will provide sales and marketing services for Masi throughout the United States.

Established in 2014, Santa Margherita USA is the US subsidiary of Santa Margherita Gruppo Vinicolo. Founded in 1935 by Count Gaetano Marzotto, the Santa Margherita Gruppo Vinicolo holds a long tradition of forward-thinking winemaking, production methods and investments in the wine industry. The current generation, brothers Gaetano, Stefano, Nicolò and Luca, continue the Marzotto family legacy with a mosaic of estates in some of the most beautiful wine-producing regions in Italy. These estates include Santa Margherita, Torresella, Kettmeir, Ca' del Bosco, Cà Maiol, Feudo Zirtari, Lamole di Lamole, Tenuta Sassoregale and Cantina Mesa. Together they represent one of the most significant clusters in the Italian wine sector.

Masi's history dates back to the 1770's when the Boscaini Family purchased vineyards in the "Vaio dei Masi". They are known for their flagship Costasera Amarone, single vineyard crus, and their expertise in the Appassimento method. Currently run by the sixth and seventh generations, with over 200 years of winemaking expertise, Masi is a global leader in Venetian winemaking and innovation.

"Our common values for great winemaking, regional specialization, and a deep respect to the land make Masi a great and synergistic fit for the Santa Margherita USA portfolio," said Vincent Chiaramonte, President and CEO, "We are excited to have them join our team and our family."

Federico Girotto, CEO Masi Agricola adds, "Together with Santa Margherita USA as our importer, we believe there is a bright future for Masi and we compliment their current portfolio. We are pleased to join them and build our business in the US."

Withers LLP represented Santa Margherita USA in the negotiation of this agreement.

Masi Agricola was assisted in the agreement by Tarter Krinsky & Drogin LLP law firm of New York.

ABOUT SANTA MARGHERITA USA

Santa Margherita USA is a fine wine import company representing premium and ultra-premium wine estates. Santa Margherita USA represents over ten world-renowned wineries throughout the United States including Santa Margherita, Ca' del Bosco, Kettmeir, Lamole di Lamole, Sassoregale, Torresella, Feudo Zirtari, Fattoria Sardi, Cà Maiol and Cantina Mesa. The wine portfolio is a dynamic and diverse mosaic of Italy's finest wine regions including the Veneto, Alto Adige, Franciacorta, Lugana, Tuscany, Sardinia and Sicily.

www.santamargheritausa.com

ABOUT MASI AGRICOLA

Masi is a leading producer of Amarone and has always interpreted the values of the Venetian regions with passion. Its history begins at the end of the eighteenth century, when the Boscaini family, still the owners today, acquired fine vineyards in a small valley called "Vaio dei Masi", in the heart of the Valpolicella Classica.

Masi offers recognized expertise in the Appassimento technique, a method of drying harvested grapes, practiced since Ancient Roman times to concentrate the wine, and continuously innovated by the Masi Technical Group. Masi is also one of the historical interpreters of Amarone: its President, Sandro Boscaini, represents the sixth generation of the family that has made Amarone one of the prestige names of Italy. Today, Masi produces five different Amarones, the widest and most qualified range available on the international market, plus a range of other iconic wines, original interpretations of the Appassimento technique, such as Campofiorin.

Masi is an ambassador of Venetian values and Venetian culture worldwide, and is present with its wines in over 130 countries.

One of Italy's biggest companies in terms of turnover, international presence and brand recognition, Masi is the first quality wine brand to be listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.

Sandro Boscaini is the current President of Federvini, the Italian Federation of Industrial Producers, Exporters and Importers of Wines, Aperitifs, Liqueurs, Syrups, Vinegars and related products.

www.masi.it/en

