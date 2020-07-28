New organic and deeply delicious almond butter, made with just two ingredients

ORRVILLE, Ohio, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Cruz Organic® today announced its newest product, Santa Cruz Organic Creamy Dark Roasted Almond Butter – the brand's very first almond butter spread. It's available on shelves now at Whole Foods and regional grocers.

The new Santa Cruz Organic Creamy Dark Roasted Almond Butter is smooth, satisfying and made with just two ingredients: organic dry roasted almonds and sea salt. The dark roast gives this almond butter a deeply delicious flavor that's more complex and robust than other almond butters, and it's bound to take every day snacks and sandwiches to a whole new level.

Santa Cruz Organic Creamy Dark Roasted Almond Butter is USDA organic, gluten free, Non-GMO Project® Verified and made on a peanut-free line.

The new Santa Cruz Organic Creamy Dark Roasted Almond Butter comes in a 12oz jar and retails for $14.99 per jar.

About Santa Cruz Organic:

As a pioneer organic brand, Santa Cruz Organic® was the first to have a wide range of organic, 100 percent juices and blends and the first juice processor to use all organic fruit sourced from growers certified by an independent, third-party certification organization. With a history of developing innovative products, Santa Cruz Organic currently offers more than 60 organic items ranging from organic fruit juices and lemonades to chocolate syrups, peanut butters and fruit spreads. Visit www.santacruzorganic.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/santa-cruz-organic-releases-new-creamy-dark-roasted-almond-butter-301100417.html

SOURCE The J. M. Smucker Company