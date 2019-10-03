Sanimax Selects Infor to Help Manage Complex Business Processes

Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage delivers modern tools for efficiency and agility



NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that Sanimax, a leading environmental solution provider in the agri-food industry, has selected Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage. Sanimax has 17 locations throughout Canada, the U.S., Brazil and Colombia, and serves customers around the globe. Company leaders knew they needed an agile solution and technology partner as part of their growth strategy, and Infor's ERP solution is poised to provide Sanimax with applications designed to help overcome certain business challenges that are unique to its industry, such as managing short lead-times, managing commodities' impact on supply chain, and meeting changing regulatory requirements.

"We needed a cloud-based solution that we could quickly implement to help manage operations and material collected," said François Berthiaume, vice president of Finance and Administration at Sanimax. "Infor offered a dedicated implementation project team, built in support services and a full complement of products that can help us migrate from legacy software to more modern business applications to help us become more efficient. Their team's knowledge of our industry, along with our confidence in the reliability of their cloud-based platform, CloudSuite Food & Beverage, made Infor an obvious choice for Sanimax."

By standardizing with Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage, powered by Infor M3, Sanimax can migrate from its existing, outdated and highly customized solution to one system that can better align teams on the priorities of deliverables and can help streamline processes across various categories within the business. Infor expects to deliver tools designed to help accelerate global supply chains, bring new products to market faster, and implement efficiencies across the board.

"Sanimax is a complex business and, like most process manufacturers, is facing challenges that force it to rethink the way business is done. Infor's industry-specific applications are structured to provide customers with technology that can help them navigate industry-specific challenges while helping to control costs, increase innovation and boost efficiency," said Mike Edgett, Infor director of industry and solution strategy. "Having a technology partner that you can trust is incredibly important, especially as an organization grows and evolves. Infor's applications can deliver real-time data that is accessible anytime, anywhere, which can make it easier for our customers to expand to new locations, add users, and have visibility across multiple sites and warehouses."

About Sanimax

Sanimax is a family business working in the environmental field for the past 80 years. With its 2500 employees, Sanimax reclaims, renews and returns more than 2 million tons of organic by-products that would otherwise be redirected to landfill. Sanimax, for a greener future. To learn more, please visit www.sanimax.com/.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

