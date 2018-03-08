San Luis Spirits Merges with Empresario Brands

Dripping Springs Distilling Houses Ten Notable Texas Beverage Brands

AUSTIN, Texas, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- San Luis Spirits announced today a merger with fellow spirits house, Empresario Brands. The merger combines two distinguished Texas beverage companies under the new name, Dripping Springs Distilling (DSD). The DSD portfolio includes: Dripping Springs Vodka and Gin, Republic Whiskey and Tequila, Paula's Texas Spirits, 1876 Vodka and Bourbon, Martine Honeysuckle Liqueur, Pepe Zevada Z Tequila, and Republic Spirit Blends.

DSD will be headquartered at the current San Luis Spirits distillery in Drippings Springs, Texas, about 20 miles southeast of Austin. The new company will produce over 100,000 cases in 2018 and immediately begin construction to increase capacity to 350,000 cases. DSD currently has distribution in 15 states with plans to move into additional markets.

Gary Kelleher will serve as CEO of DSD. Kelleher became the third person licensed to distill in Texas when he and his brother, Kevin, founded San Luis Spirits in 2006. Today, there are over 90 distilleries in Texas. Additionally, Kelleher founded Empresario Brands in 2015 which combined the Republic Brands, Paula's Texas Spirits, and Z Tequila into one portfolio.

"We have built a small army of Texas craft pioneers to challenge the ruling spirits houses," says Kelleher of the merger. "Together, we will partner with our distributors to grow our unique brands in Texas and in new markets."

DSD will offer distillery tours and plans to open a 5,000 square foot visitor center in late 2018.

About Dripping Springs Distilling: Dripping Springs Distilling (DSD) was established in 2018 by Texas spirits veteran Gary Kelleher. DSD houses 10 notable brands including Dripping Springs Vodka and Gin, Paula's Texas Spirits, and Republic Whiskey and Tequila. The spirit house produces over 100,000 cases and has distribution across 15 states.

