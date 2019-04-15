San Diego Reader's Tacotopia Returns for its 5th Year

Unlimited taco and beer extravaganza returns to Golden Hill Park



SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tacotopia, San Diego's largest unlimited taco festival is back on May 11, 2019, for a day full of mouthwatering tacos and beer for the 5,000 guests expected to attend the event.

60 premier taco vendors will gather to offer up a variety of fun and unique tacos in an attempt to snag the title for the coveted "Best Taco Award." Attendees are granted just one voting card upon arrival to place their vote for the taco they feel reigns supreme. Taco vendors include popular local shops Lucha Libre, Sandbar, and The Taco Stand.

Along with unlimited tacos from all corners of the city, 30 breweries will be offering tastings of select brews. Among these breweries include big names in the game such as Ballast Point and Sapporo, beside many local favorites including Green Flash and Little Miss Brewing.

Full size pours and margaritas will be available for purchase at the event's charity bar. All proceeds from this bar will benefit The Greater Golden Hill Community Development Corporation (GGHDC).

"Tacotopia continues to grow so much year over year and it really is any taco lovers dream come true," said Alyssa Prestige, Tacotopia's head producer. "No where else can you try this many tacos from so many different vendors at once. This year we have 4 vendors coming from TJ, 2 coming from LA, 4 taco trucks and we added 15 more breweries to the list."

The event will feature unforgettable Lucha Libre wrestling matches in an outdoor ring and live bands all day to accompany the taco frenzy. Live art, lawn games, and vendors will also be in attendance.

This year's event is expected to sell out once more, taco and beer tastings are while supplies last.

About San Diego Reader's Tacotopia

Tacotopia is an annual event hosted in Golden Hill's very own Golden Hill Park, offering both VIP and General Admission tickets to the public for an unlimited taco and beer experience. Since Tacotopia's debut in 2015, the San Diego Reader has worked in collaboration with the Greater Golden Hill Community Development Corporation to help Golden Hill grow and thrive. For more information, contact Alyssa Prestidge at aprestidge@sandiegoreader.com or call (619) 800-7009.

